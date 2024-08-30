Asmita Vikas Kendra – A Ray of Light for Mentally Divyangs in Bharuch, Gujarat

India Post News Service

It’s unfortunate that seeking psychological help for children and adults in India used to be considered taboo. Although there have been some changes in recent years, mentally challenged individuals still struggle due to the lack of proper care facilities. It’s disheartening that only a few state-of-the-art facilities are available for those who are mentally challenged.

Shri Praveen Patel and Arunaben Patel not only recognized the needs of the community but also swiftly acted by founding Asmita Vikas Kendra, a nonprofit organization that empowers individuals, instills self-confidence, promotes respect, and provides tangible tools to enable individuals to make positive contributions to society. Their efforts are focused on disadvantaged communities and families with limited financial resources.

Around 21 years ago, in 2003, Asmita Vikas Kendra was founded, and a residential school for mentally challenged children with special needs was established in Tralsa, Bharuch, in the state of Gujarat, India.

Shri Praveen Patel and the Patel Family selflessly donated the seed funds and continued working with the government and other organizations to establish a state-of-the-art residential facility for individuals with special needs.

Asmita Vikas Kendra has achieved this stage through the dedicated and selfless work of the board of trustees, devoted principals, teachers, and staff.

Today, Asmita Vikas Kendra not only provides a residential school for mentally challenged individuals but also offers a Mobile Dispensary & OPD, Pankaj-Priyam Vocational Training Center, Physical Therapy Center, Occupational Therapy Center, Reflexology & Acupressure Therapy Center, Dental Mobile & Fix Dispensaries, Homeopathic Treatment, Mobile Interactive Study Library, and activities like Yoga and Dance Classes. It also has a Gaushala and a farm/garden, which helps children connect with nature.

A few weeks ago, Asmita Vikas Kendra hosted an enlightening session at Sanatan Dharma Mandir. In front of an audience of 200, Pravin Bhai and Arunaben showcased the impactful work done at Tralsa near Bharuch.

A compelling documentary revealed the significant difference Asmita Vikas Kendra has made in the Bharuch area, earning recognition from India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and other influential figures. The audience was truly moved by the inspiring videos depicting the facility and the team’s unwavering support for children in the face of challenges.