Sabja Seeds Recipes: Falooda & KelaSabja Mudita

Madhumati Tyagi

Sabja seeds are no calorie adding jellylike seeds that add taste, flavor to the dish and go well with fruits, ice creams.

Falooda: Sabja seeds Falooda is quite a popular dessert in many parts of Bharat. It is made with rose milk, fresh fruits and is an absolute delight, if you have sweet tooth.

Ingredients:

500 ml chilled 2% or whole milk

3 tsps. of soaked Sabja seeds

2 tsps. Rose syrup or Roohafza

½ cup Falooda soaked in water for 2 hours and cooked later/use cooked Vermicelli

150 grams sugar

Few scoops vanilla ice cream

50 grams tutti-frutti

Fresh cut fruits like apple, grapes, banana and ripe mango

Method:

Add sugar to the chilled milk and stir until it dissolves.

Drain the soaked Falooda and keep it aside.

In a medium size pan, boil Falooda until it turns soft.

In large serving glasses, add soaked Sabja seeds and roohafza

Pour chilled milk, Place a scoop of ice cream

Sprinkle tutti-frutti and add freshly cut fruits.

Garnish it with more Sabja seeds as a topping

** In the summer afternoons, serve this delicious chilled drink with big smile. In other seasons, serve this nectar drink by using normal temperature drink. Consuming cold things often damages your Jatharagni /digestive fire/power and gut health.

Note: Milk and ice cream are rich in calcium, phosphorous and protein, while fresh fruits and tutti frutti provide vitamins and minerals including Vitamin A, Vitamin C and antioxidants. Sabja seeds not only add taste but also keep you satiated for longer hours

KelaSabja Mudita

Mudita means Joy in Sanskrit. Banana are powerhouse of vitamins especially B6 and minerals. Oats are rich in fiber just like Sabja seeds. Consuming soaked Sabja seeds daily aids in digestion and in relieving other stomach related issues. While nuts are loaded with nutrients, essential fats and boost immunity, and memory. Milk is a source of calcium and protein that can keep you energized for rest of the day. This tasty and delicious Mudita provide you with great energy levels to kick start your day.

Ingredients:

30 grams of roasted and powdered oats

250 ml low fat/almond milk

2 tsps. of soaked Sabja seeds

1 tsp finely chopped cashew or walnuts

1 tsp slivered almond

1 tsp walnut, finely chopped

1 tsp dates/1 tsp raisins

1 fresh banana cut or you can also use ½ apple sliced

Method:

In a glass bowl, add milk and powdered oats

Keep the bowl aside for 5-6 minutes

Add sliced banana or apple

Top it with cashew/walnuts, almonds, dates/raisins

Pour soaked Sabja seeds on the top

Gently stir it with a spoon

Consume it in the morning as a breakfast

Note: Make sure not to use too cold milk as it reduces the level of your Jatharagni /digestive fire/power and affects gut health