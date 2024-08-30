Sky River Casino announces exciting fall promotions & entertainment

ELK GROVE, CA: Sky River Casino unveils a thrilling lineup of promotions this Fall, offering guests multiple ways to win big and enhance their gaming experience.

Every Sunday in September, guests have a chance to win up to $2,000 in prizes with the $100,000 Huddle Hot Seats! Guests must be playing slots or table games with their Sky River Rewards card for a chance to be in the hot seat.

Saturdays in September will feature the “Get in the Game Giveaway” from 7 PM to 10 PM. This exciting event offers $25,000 in prizes each week, including a guaranteed $10,000 cash winner. Players earn entries by enjoying their favorite slots and table games, with the opportunity to score 100 bonus entries every Tuesday and Friday when earning 100 Tier Credits. Visit Skyriver.com for complete details.

Football fans can participate in the “Game Day Giveaway” every Monday from September 9 through December 30. Guests can make their pick for the winning team of the football game on Monday night from 8 AM until one hour before kickoff. Correct predictions could win $500 in Free Play and a $25 Dining Credit for 32 Brews Street. Guests who play weekly will have a chance to win the Big Game Grand Prize of $5,000 Free Play and The Big Game VIP Experience at 32 Brews Street.

Sky River Casino is also proud to announce a three-day Anniversary Concert Series in September, filled with talent across Asia. Kicking off the weekend is Filipino singer-songwriter Odette Quesada, who is set to perform on Friday, September 20. A prominent figure in Original Pilipino music, Quesada has penned hits such as “Till I Met You,” “Give Me a Chance,” and “Friend of Mine,” which have become karaoke favorites in the Philippines. Tickets starting at $50. Visit Honorglobal.net/tickets.

Prepare for an evening of soul-stirring music as the melody continues on Saturday, September 21, with some of the most celebrated names in the Vietnamese music industry coming together for an extraordinary concert. This star-studded lineup includes Hồng Ngọc, Minh Tuyết, Lam Nhật Tiến, Khang Việt, and the dynamic Brothers Band, promising to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees. Tickets starting at $50. Visit Honorglobal.net/tickets.

As the weekend draws to a close, finish the night out strong on Sunday, September 22, for a mesmerizing evening of Chinese music featuring the incomparable talents of Sylvia Lai and Sandra Lang. This concert will be the perfect finale to a weekend filled with diverse musical performances, leaving the audience with lasting memories. Tickets starting at $60. Visit Honorglobal.net/tickets.

This Anniversary Concert Series is part of Sky River Casino’s ongoing commitment to providing diverse, high-quality entertainment. As the moon reaches its fullest, may your life be filled with abundance and your heart with contentment. Happy Mid-Autumn Festival!

Join Sky River Rewards

Sky River Rewards, is one of the most hi-tech rewards programs among casinos in Northern California, allowing guests cardless play, cashless wallet, and more. The Sky River Rewards card is your key to receiving points for all your activities and those points can be redeemed for Free Play or dining credits. Become a Sky River Rewards member now to receive $15 Free Play. To activate your Free Play, visit any slot machine and place a bet. Sky River Rewards enrollment can be done online using a computer, tablet, or phone with a camera.

About Sky River Casino

Sky River Casino was built by the Wilton Rancheria in partnership with Boyd Gaming Corporation, which is building and managing the property for the tribe. The casino opened in August 2022 and includes 100,000 sq ft of gaming, 2,100 slot machines, 80+ table games, and 18 bars and restaurants. To learn more, visit www.SkyRiver.com.