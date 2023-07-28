Consul General Dr. T.V. Nagendra Prasad welcomed Shri Samir Kumar Mahaseth, Hon’ble Minister of Industries, Government of Bihar and his team in Silicon Valley to promote investments in Bihar.

A presentation on opportunities in various sectors by Shri Sandeep Poundrik, Additional Chief Secretary Industries, Government of Bihar for investments and collaboration was well received. The Consul General thanked Bihar Foundation & Overseas Organization for Better Bihar for the support extended and interactions organized for the visiting delegation. The focus was on Textiles, IT, Tourism and infrastructure sectors.

Bihar is the fastest growing Indian state based on Textile & Leather, Agriculture and multiple Industrial Sectors. The state enjoys a unique geographic advantage because of its proximity to the vast markets of Eastern, Northern and North-east India.

Bihar has the potential to become a manufacturing hub, given its strategic location and availability of labor. The state has identified Food Processing, IT & Electronics, and Textiles & Leather as its high-priority sectors. Food processing, dairy, sugar, manufacturing, and healthcare are some of the fast-growing industries in the state to attract investment opportunities in Bihar. It produces 85% of roasted foxnuts and exports to many countries including the US.

As per the industry department of Bihar, the state government launched the Bihar Startup Policy in 2022 to encourage people with innovation and new ideas. The policy has a special capital seed funding-related provision for women, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and physically challenged people.

Bihar industry minister Sameer Kumar Mahaseth said: “Under the new textile and leather policy, the idea is to boost small textile units and scale up production. We have been giving many incentives to investors. It is true that Chanpatia in West Champaran showed us the way forward.

“Special teams of the government will monitor that the clearances, no objection certificates and establishment of industrial units that come to Bihar are done timely and smoothly”, said the visiting delegation. Minister Mahaseth urged the Indian diaspora to be the brand ambassadors for the Bihar growth story and promote the state in the US.