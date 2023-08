CHICAGO: The Chicago Art Circle has announced hosting a very interesting and useful program to make life more enjoyable, ‘JINDAGEE EK JALSO’ at Rana Reagan Community Center on Saturday July 29th, 2023 at 6:30pm sharp.

The program will be presented by Jay Vasavada and Dr. Ashraf Dabawala in a humorous and interesting way. The program will focus on ways to be positive in daily life, reduction of stress, creating opportunities for happiness

India Post News Service