Our family trip to Victoria BC, Canada

Lina Shah

This summer, after a hiatus of about 12 years, we revisited the vibrant and popular tourist destination of Victoria, the capital city of the Canadian province of British Columbia. Named in honor of Queen Victoria, this charming city boasts the mildest winter temperatures of any Canadian city and is fondly known as the “Garden City” due to its abundance of parks and green spaces. We planned our trip using www.tourismvictoria.com.

We began our journey by flying into Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and spent a night in the charming city of Tacoma, Washington. Located at the southern tip of Vancouver Island, Victoria is about 100 kilometers from Seattle and 40 kilometers from Port Angeles, Washington, accessible by airplane, seaplane, or ferry. Opting for a scenic route, we took the Black Ball passenger ferry, along with our car, from Port Angeles. The 90-minute ferry ride offered us breathtaking views of the Olympic Peninsula. We enjoyed the ship’s many amenities, including a cafeteria, gift shop, comfortable interior lounges, a solarium, and pet-friendly areas.

As we approached Victoria, the mesmerizing view of the city’s majestic inner harbor came into sight. We were greeted by luxury yachts, water taxis, and seaplanes, along with iconic landmarks such as the Empress Hotel and the Parliament Building. The horse-drawn carriages on the streets further accentuated the city’s colonial British heritage, making our arrival truly enchanting.

In the heart of Victoria’s distinct downtown, we checked into our family suite at the Chateau Victoria Hotel & Suites. This locally owned and operated hotel features two restaurants and a skylit indoor pool, providing us with a comfortable and convenient home base. Its prime location allowed us to walk to many of the downtown area’s major attractions with ease.

After a bit of relaxation, we decided to rent e-bikes from Pedego Electric Bikes, Victoria. Exploring the city on e-bikes was a fantastic choice, allowing us to effortlessly navigate scenic trails, historic landmarks, and the beautiful coastline.

For dinner, we indulged in a delicious meal at MeeT on Blanshard, a renowned vegan restaurant located at the corner of Blanshard and Hillside. The kids especially enjoyed the Fetta Gnocchi, which quickly became a family favorite. Our evening was capped off with family fun at Haunted Manor Victoria. We played an interactive game of 18-hole mini-golf and enjoyed a lively round of ping-pong, making it a night to remember.

The next day, we delved into the rich culture and history of Victoria by visiting the Royal BC Museum. We were fortunate to catch a spectacular exhibit on Stonehenge, which provided fascinating insights into this ancient monument. The museum also offered a comprehensive overview of the history and habitats of the Canadian islands. We opted for combo tickets that included access to the museum and the IMAX theater, where we enjoyed the captivating show “Cities of the Future.”

In the afternoon, we tried axe throwing for the first time at Forged Axe Throwing. It was an exhilarating experience as we learned trick shots and engaged in friendly competitions. The staff was incredibly helpful and encouraging, making it a great activity for beginners. Later in the afternoon, we drove to the world-famous Butchart Gardens, a 120-year-old national historic site. This stunning garden, born from Jennie Butchart’s vision, boasts an array of lush greenery and vibrant blooms. We were enchanted by the Rose Garden, Japanese Garden, and the Sunken Garden. As night fell, the gardens were illuminated, creating a magical atmosphere that left us in awe.

Today, we began with a unique and thrilling experience at the Malahat Skywalk, immersing ourselves in the stunning natural beauty of the region. We took advantage of the free SkyWalk shuttle from downtown, which made getting there convenient and easy. The panoramic views of the lush coastal rainforest, the Gulf Islands, and glimpses of Finlayson Arm were breathtaking. The kids had a blast gliding down the tower through a 20-meter spiral slide.

Afterward, we returned to downtown Victoria and visited the iconic Parliament Building and Legislative Assembly. It was fascinating to learn about the Canadian political system, the historic landmarks where laws are passed, and the role of King Charles as the Head of State. In the late afternoon, we embarked on a 3-hour Orca Spirit Adventure Boat ride in a covered vessel for whale watching. We were thrilled to spot orcas, sea lions, bald eagles, and other wildlife, making it an unforgettable experience.

This evening, we enjoyed a delicious dinner at Virtuous Pie on Pandora Avenue, a popular spot known for its plant-based pizzas and vegan ice cream. The food and service were exceptional, and I highly recommend planning a dinner there.

It was Father’s Day, and we planned a special high tea at the Pendray Inn & Tea House, a historic manor on Victoria’s scenic inner harbor. We enjoyed the authentic Victorian charm and impeccable service, reminiscent of a traditional British afternoon tea.

Today, we also experienced a unique way of relaxing on Canada’s first fleet of Hot Tub Boats. Exploring the upper harbor from the comfort of a hot tub was a blast, and it’s an experience I highly recommend.

Our last adventure was a two-hour fully guided Adrena LINE Zipline tour near Sooke Road. The tour was safe and enthusiastically guided, offering an exhilarating way to end our trip. Our four-night, five-day unforgettable journey through the magnificent city of Victoria, British Columbia, on Vancouver Island, was filled with exploration and culinary delights. The new experiences enriched our love for this unique province, and we left with a deeper appreciation for its rich heritage and vibrant community.

As we took the return ferry to Port Angeles, we once again enjoyed the natural beauty of the Olympia Mountains, bringing our memorable adventure to a perfect close.

