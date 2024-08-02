Indo-American Democratic Organization (IADO) endorses Kamala Harris for President

India Post News Service

CHICAGO, IL: The Indo-American Democratic Organization (IADO) extends its sincere gratitude to President Joe Biden for his dedicated service to our nation. His leadership has been crucial in addressing issues that matter to the South Asian American community.

IADO is proud to enthusiastically endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s nominee for President. Vice President Harris’s unwavering commitment to justice, equity, and the welfare of all Americans makes her the ideal candidate to lead. Her record of advocating for healthcare expansion, supporting small business, and promoting policies that foster inclusivity aligns closely with the values and aspirations of our community.

We are particularly excited about the prospect of Vice President Harris becoming the first South Asian President of the United States. We eagerly anticipate the development of her platform particularly in areas such as immigration reform and foreign policy that promotes peace. Her commitment to dialogue and collaboration will be vital in addressing these challenges and ensuring that our community’s values of inclusivity and human rights are upheld on a global scale.

Since its founding in 1980, IADO has been one of the nation’s oldest South Asian American political advocacy organizations. Our founders and elders envisioned this moment: endorsing a candidate with roots in our diverse and vibrant community. IADO has consistently mobilized South Asian Americans to engage actively in the political process, championed progressive policies, and supported candidates who reflect our community’s diverse needs. Vice President Harris represents the leadership and vision necessary to guide our country forward.

Also Read: Kamala Harris officially declares her candidature for US presidential elections