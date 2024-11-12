Parmish Verma comes up with new song ‘My Life Be Like’

MUMBAI: Popular singer Parmish Verma on Tuesday unveiled his new song ‘My Life Be Like’.

Sharing the track’s link, Parmish on Instagram wrote, “My Life Be Like — a journey of hustle, heart, and everything relentless. Watch now and feel the grind.”

As soon as he uploaded the song, fans chimed in the comment section and gave their reactions.

“Wow…love it,” a social media user commented.

” Too good,” another one wrote.

Simran Kaur also lent her vocals to the song.

As per the makers, ‘My Life Be Like’ celebrates the journey of hard work and success. It is a tribute to the” hustle and dedication that transform dreams into reality.”

One can watch the whole video of the song on T-Series’ YouTube page.

Parmish is best known for his Punjabi songs such as ‘Gaal Ni Kadni’, ‘Chal Oye’ and Shada’ among many others. He is also an actor.

Earlier this year, he was featured in Punjabi film ‘Tabaah,’ featuring Wamiqa Gabbi (ANI)

Also Read: Pollywood star Parmish Verma enthrals LPU Students