PM Modi flags off six Vande Bharat trains at Jharkhand’s Tatanagar

JAMSHEDPUR: Six more Vande Bharat trains entered the Indian Railways fleet on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the trains from Tatanagar in Jharkhand.

The trains will improve the connectivity on Tatanagar – Patna, Bhagalpur – Dumka – Howrah, Brahmapur – Tatanagar, Gaya – Howrah, Deoghar -Varanasi, and Rourkela – Howrah routes.

The introduction of these Vande Bharat Express trains will benefit regular travellers, professionals, business and student community.

These trains will boost religious tourism in the region by providing faster mode of commute to the pilgrimage sites like Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar (Jharkhand), Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Kalighat, Belur Math in Kolkata (West Bengal) etc.

Apart from this, coal mine industries in Dhanbad, jute industries in Kolkata, and iron and Steel allied industries in Durgapur will also get a major boost.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various railway Projects worth more than Rs 660 crores.

According to the Ministry of Railways, over 50 trains are running across the Indian Railways, connecting states having Broad Gauge (B.G.) electrified networks.

As an excellent example of the ‘Make in India’ success story, the Indian Railways launched India’s first indigenous semi-high-speed train, the Vande Bharat Express.

The first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on February 15, 2019, on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route, running at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour.

The Vande Bharat Express represents the future of Indian Railways, embodying the country’s commitment to innovation, self-reliance, and sustainable development. As more routes are added and services expanded, the Vande Bharat Express will continue to play a pivotal role in transforming the travel experience for millions of passengers across India. (ANI)

