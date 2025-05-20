Punjab Police bust terror module operated by foreign handlers

CHANDIGARH: In a breakthrough against Pakistan’s ISI-backed terror networks, Punjab Police have busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module operated by foreign-based handlers Maninder Billa and Mannu Agwan on the directions of Harwinder Singh Rinda, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday.

He said six operatives — Jatin Kumar, alias Rohan, Barinder Singh, alias Sajan, Rahul Masih, Abraham, alias Rohit, Sohit, and Sunil Kumar — have been arrested. The module had attempted a grenade attack outside a liquor store in Batala town.

The accused were receiving direct instructions from Portugal-based Maninder Billa and BKI mastermind Mannu Agwan, who has recently assumed operational charge after the arrest of Happy Passian in the US. Jatin Kumar was injured in the exchange of fire while being taken for recovery.

He opened fire on the police and sustained injuries in retaliatory action, and was admitted to the Civil Hospital of Batala.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered at the police station in Civil Lines in Batala under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

One .30-bore pistol has been recovered. A day earlier, in a major counter-espionage operation, the police had arrested two individuals for leaking critical information concerning the Indian armed forces to the ISI.

Those arrested have been identified as Sukhpreet Singh and Karanbir Singh, both residents of Gurdaspur. Police teams have also recovered three mobile phones and eight live cartridges of .30 bore from their possession.

DGP Yadav has said the police have thwarted an attempt to compromise national security by apprehending them as they were involved in leaking sensitive military information, related to Operation Sindoor, including troop movements and key strategic locations in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, with their ISI handlers.

He has said preliminary investigation has confirmed both the accused were in direct contact with ISI operatives and had transmitted critical information concerning the Indian armed forces.

