“RSS ideology is dangerous for country…”: Mallikarjun Kharge and Jagdeep Dhankhar indulges in heated argument in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: Amidst the high-voltage debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha, a heated argument took place between Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on the issue of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

During the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, Leader of Opposition Kharge alleged that our education system has been taken over by BJP and RSS people.

During a heated conversartion, Kharge stated “Vice-Chancellors of Universities, Professors, NCERT, and CBSE are all under the control of RSS people and people with good ideas have no place there.”

Rajya Sabha chairman Dhankhar intervened and questioned whether being a member of any organization is a crime?.

Dhankhar said, “Kharge ji this will not go on record. I am expunging it…. Is it a crime to be a member of any organization? That’s what you are saying, you are using words like hypocrites. How can I allow? You are saying that an organization took over. This is absolutely wrong. Suppose a person is a member of RSS, is it a crime in itself? What is communal about this?”

Dhankhar further said, “There is an organization which is working for the nation. It is working in the national interest. There are certified people in the country and the world. They are contributing to the country. These days, they have the highest qualifications in the world. You can see.”

On this, Kharge said, “This ideology is dangerous for the country, that is why I am saying this. This is Manuwadi.”

Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda intervened and said, “What the Leader of the Opposition has said about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is a very irresponsible statement and should be expunged and they seem to not have the slightest knowledge about the organizations. It should be expunged sir.”

In response to this, Leader of Opposition Kharge said, “I am not saying this, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel also said the same, and all the people of this country know that RSS people killed Mahatma Gandhi by provoking Godse.”

Dhankhar said, “Kharge Ji, Nothing Will go on record. You are not making your point. You are engaging, unfortunately, painfully in bashing an organisation that is working for the nation tirelessly with a nationalist mindset. I would have expected a leader of your stature to say nothing but appreciate. As a senior member don’t find yourself in chains, where appreciation is needed you must appreciate.”

After this, Nadda demanded from the Chairman that this statement given by the Leader of the Opposition is condemnable and beyond the facts and it should be expunged. (ANI)

