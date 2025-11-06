San Antonio Diwali Celebrations

Avyukt Bharadwaj

India Post News Service

Consul General D.C. Manjunath joined Mayor of San Antonio Gina Ortiz Jones, city council members, and community leaders in celebrating ‘San Antonio Diwali 2025’, jointly organized by the City of San Antonio and Anuja SA – San Antonio–Chennai Sister City Alliance.

The evening’s highlight was the Diwali River Parade, a dazzling spectacle of floats representing various Indian states, each adorned with colorful lights, traditional designs, and artistic themes celebrating India’s diverse cultural heritage. Thousands of residents and visitors lined the San Antonio River Walk to witness this vibrant display, followed by an array of cultural performances, live music, and authentic Indian cuisine that filled the air with festive energy.

Speaking on the occasion, Consul General D.C. Manjunath commended the City of San Antonio and Anuja SA for their continued efforts in promoting cultural harmony and strengthening the sister-city relationship between San Antonio and Chennai. Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones emphasized the city’s pride in celebrating Diwali as a festival that embodies universal values of light over darkness, hope over despair, and unity in diversity.

The event beautifully reflected the shared spirit of light, harmony, and friendship between India and San Antonio, strengthening cultural ties and fostering enduring connections.

Also Read: San Antonio donates $10 K to Chennai Covid Relief

San Antonio Diwali 1 of 9