‘See you at the cinemas’: Ram Charan wraps ‘Game Changer’ shoot

MUMBAI: Ram Charan has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming big-budget film, ‘Game Changer’.

The actor took to his Instagram account on Monday to share a collage of two pictures from the first and last day of shooting to announce the news to his fans.

In the photos, Ram Charan can be seen approaching a helicopter.

Sharing the collage, he wrote, “The GAME is about to CHANGE! #GAMECHANGER That’s a wrap! See you at the cinemas @shanmughamshankar @srivenkateswaracreations.”

Sri Venkateswara Creations also posted the same photo, stating, “It’s been a MEGA POWER PACKED journey from the first day of shooting to the last for our #GameChanger @AlwaysRamCharan. It’s a wrap. Bringing you some Blistering Updates soon.”

Directed by Shankar and announced in 2021, ‘Game Changer’ has been in production for nearly three years. It also stars Kiara.

The film’s story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works. Ram and Kiara previously worked together in Boyapati Srinu’s 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. S Shankar has directed the film.

Additionally, Ram Charan will also be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in a yet-to-be-titled film.

The film was recently launched in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony. The Telugu film to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana, debuted with the National Award-winning Uppena, and will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead in the film, which also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. AR Rahman will compose the music for the film. (ANI)

