Selena Gomez: Bit overwhelming being in this industry for so long

LOS ANGELES: Singer-actress Selena Gomez said that she finds “overwhelming” that she has been in show business for so long.

She told E! News: “I would tell her to just calm down, everything’s going to be fine on the other side. It’s a bit overwhelming being in this industry for so long. I’m very grateful that I’m in a much more stable place.”

Gomez, 32, made her debut at the age of 10 on “Barney and Friends” and later attained stardom through her show “Wizards of Waverly Place” in 2007 alongside the likes of “Hannah Montana” star Miley Cyrus and “Camp Rock”.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star was diagnosed with bipolar in 2020 and now heads up the Rare Impact Fund to help those suffering around the world suffering with mental health issues, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Meanwhile, Gomez is currently starring in Spanish-language French musical crime comedy film “Emilia Perez” and has had to question whether the whole experience was “real” as Oscar rumours swirl around the project.

She said: “I just don’t know if it’s real. I’m even shaking in my voice. I’m grateful. I think this movie hits all different cylinders. It’s very fun. It’s very passionate, and it’s about four women, really, and their journey. And it’s been a blessing, so to just be in that category, it’s an honour.”

What’s more, Gomez has not released an album since 2020. Her last album was titled “Rare”. She is not sure when she will be back in the recording studio because she is enjoying her time as an actress.

She said: “I’m not sure when I’m gonna get back in the lab, if you will. But I am enjoying the acting side.”

