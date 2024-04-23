Shehnaaz Gill wows fans with jaw-dropping pics

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shehnaaz Gill recently shared gorgeous pictures of herself, leaving her fans jaw-dropped.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram.

In the images, Shehnaaz looked stunning in a green furry outfit, complemented by golden earrings and smokey eye makeup.

Shehnaaz captioned her post with, “Intensity is the game; allure is the name.” Needless to say, she looked prettiest as ever.

Soon after the pictures were shared, fans rushed to the comments section to shower love on their favourite actress.

One user wrote, “You are so so so beautiful more success and power to you.”

Another user commented, “Jal pari lag rahi ho.”

“Truly a fan of your contents, keep it up ,” penned a third user.

On the Bollywood front, Shehnaaz was last seen in ‘Thank You For Coming’, which also starred Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi.

Shehnaaz made her Hindi film debut with ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film also starred Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles. (ANI)

