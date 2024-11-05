Shoojit Sircar unveils special trailer preview of ‘I Want To Talk’

MUMBAI: The much-anticipated film ‘I Want to Talk’, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, is set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of drama and dark humour.

A special trailer preview event was held recently, giving fans and critics a first look at the film starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, ‘I Want to Talk’ delves deep into the complexities of modern-day relationships, struggles, and the human condition.

Earlier, the makers also released a teaser of the movie on their official social media handles.

Directed by Sircar, known for his nuanced and evocative storytelling, the film touches on sensitive themes, using unconventional narrative styles to highlight both the absurdities and the emotional weight of life’s everyday challenges.

The film’s screenplay, penned by Ritesh Shah, is expected to leave a lasting impact with its sharp dialogue and emotional depth.

The film stars Abhishek Bachchan in a bold new avatar, marking a significant departure from his earlier roles.

He plays a man at the crossroads of life, navigating complex relationships and grappling with his own inner turmoil.

Alongside Bachchan, the film features an ensemble cast of talented actors. Pearle Maaney, Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kripalani, and Kristin Goddard bring added depth to the narrative, while legendary comedian Johnny Lever adds a touch of lightness with his distinctive humour.

‘I Want To Talk’ is set to release in theatres on November 22, 2024. (ANI)

