BJP slams Congress for silence on attacks on Hindu temple in Canada

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Monday criticized Congress leaders Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi for their silence on recent attacks on Hindu temples in Canada.

He pointed out that while Priyanka Vadra tweets about Gaza, and Rahul Gandhi speaks up for minorities in India, they overlook the violence against Hindus in both Bangladesh and Canada, suggesting that the Congress party does not value Hindu lives.

Speaking to ANI, BJP spokesperson Bhandari said, “It is painful that when all parties have to be united on the issue of national interest, Priyanka Vadra who posts 10 tweets on Gaza, Rahul Gandhi who speaks for minorities in the country go silent when Hindus are attacked in Bangladesh or Canada. This makes it clear that for Indian Opposition, for Congress party Hindu lives don’t matter.”

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s prompt response to the incident and stated that when Hindus are attacked the PM speaks up for them and calls for action.

“From Bangladesh to Canada or anywhere in the country, if Indians face a crisis or the countrymen face an issue, PM Narendra Modi stands with them. When Hindus are attacked, whether it is Bangladesh or Canada, PM speaks up for it and expresses concern, he calls for action on it,” he told ANI.

More than a thousand Canadian Hindus gathered outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canada, on Monday evening (local time) to protest against the repeated attacks on Hindu temples in the country. This protest took place a day after the temple was targeted by Khalistani extremists.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada and urged the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

“I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” PM Modi said on X. (ANI)