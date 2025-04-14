“Shouldn’t forget days of Congress rule”: PM Modi during Haryana visit

YAMUNA NAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday warned people against “forgetting the days of Congress rule,” saying that before 2014, blackouts were a common occurrence across the country and would still be common if Congress was in power today. The PM made the comments in Yamunanagar, Haryana, while laying the foundation stone for the developmental project of increasing the capacity of a power plant in the area.

“We shouldn’t forget the days of Congress rule–before 2014, when there was a Congress government, we have seen the days when the entire country used to face a blackout. Had there been a Congress government today, we would have been still facing blackouts,” PM Modi said during the public meeting.

Underlining the importance of electricity for ensuring a developed India, PM Modi mentioned how different power sectors, like solar, coal, and nuclear, will be used to facilitate electricity production.

“Electricity is going to play a very big role in building a developed India. That is why our government is working in all directions to increase the availability of electricity. Be it One Nation-One Grid, new coal power plants, solar energy, expansion of the nuclear sector… our endeavour is to increase electricity production in the country… lack of electricity should not become an obstacle in nation building,” the Prime Minister said.

He further extended his wishes to the people on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

“Today is also the 135th birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar ji. I wish all the countrymen a very happy Ambedkar Jayanti. Baba Saheb’s vision and inspiration constantly show us the direction of the journey towards a developed India. Yamuna Nagar is not just a city, it is also an important part of India’s industrial map. From plywood to brass, steel, this entire sector strengthens India’s economy,” he said.

“Haryana is witnessing double speed of development of double engine government for the third time in a row. Developed Haryana for developed India. This is our resolve. The development projects started here today are a living example of this. I congratulate the people of Haryana for these development projects,” he added.

Talking about how the government looks to carry forward the ideals of Babasaheb, PM Modi continued, “I am proud that our Government is carrying forward the ideas of Baba Saheb. Baba Saheb Ambedkar described the development of industries as the path to social justice. Baba Saheb had recognised the problem of small holdings in India.”

He further mentioned how Ambedkar also worked “closely” with Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Jana Sangh, the predecessor of the BJP.

“He used to say that Dalits do not have enough land for farming, so Dalits will benefit the most from industries… Baba Saheb worked closely with the country’s first Industry Minister, Dr Syama Prasad Mookherjee, towards industrialisation in India,” he said.

Earlier today, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the new terminal at Hisar Airport and also flagged off the first commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya. (ANI)

