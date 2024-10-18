ShreejiDwar Haveli hosts successful Anand Mela

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The ShreejiDwar Haveli event was a lively celebration filled with food, fun, and activities for all ages, drawing in both regular devotees and newcomers alike.

Visitors enjoyed a variety of Indian cuisine from multiple food stalls, along with an array of drinks. The marketplace offered an exciting selection of clothing, jewelry, home decor, and Diwali decorations, while children delighted in arcade games set up for their entertainment.

Under the guidance of Dr. Umang Patel, youth leaders Tirath Desai and Kamlesh Mehta and their dedicated team of volunteers, worked tirelessly to ensure the event’s success. It praised the efforts of the volunteers, stating, “This has been a very successful event. The unity of the Vaishnav community and the dedication of our volunteers were key to making this happen.”

All donations collected during the Anand Mela would benefit the local community, highlighting the event’s commitment to giving back. The spirit of togetherness and joy was palpable, making the day a memorable occasion for everyone involved.