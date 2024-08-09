Shri Thanedar calls for normalcy in Bangladesh, expresses concern for Hindu minority

MICHIGAN: Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar on Thursday called for an end to the violence in Bangladesh, describing the current turmoil as a severe threat to the country’s democracy. He expressed deep concern over the recent unrest and attacks on minority communities.

“The ongoing turmoil engulfing Bangladesh is horrific and a threat to its democracy. Last month, students led protests for civil reforms, which was followed by deaths of hundreds and the persecution of minority populations, including Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians,” Thanedar said in a statement on recent incidents of violence in Bangladesh.

Thanedar also expressed concern over attacks targeting the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh.

“I am especially concerned about reports of attacks targeting the country’s Hindu minority. Accounts of temples destroyed, homes leveled, and individuals targeted are as disturbing as they are reprehensible,” he added.

Thanedar called on all Bangladeshis to put an end to the violence. “On August 6th, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from office and fled to India, leaving Bangladesh in disarray and the military in charge. As Bangladesh transitions to its interim government, I implore every Bangladeshi, from the leadership to the people, to put an end to the violence plaguing their country,” he said.

He also pledged to monitor the situation closely in coordination with the US State Department and expressed hope for a return to peace and stability in Bangladesh.

“I pledge to keep a close eye on developments in Bangladesh in coordination with the U.S. State Department and wish for a return to peace and stability for every Bangladeshi, no matter their beliefs,” the statement added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished Professor Muhammad Yunus on assuming his new responsibilities as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government and emphasised bringing about an early return to normalcy and ensuring the protection of the Hindu minority.

Yunus, 84, took oath at a ceremony in Dhaka on Thursday night, amid massive unrest in the country after weeks of student-led protests forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to India. (ANI)

