Dr. Japra conferred Community Advocate and Leadership award

OAKLAND: Multi-Ethnic Sports Hall Of Fame (MESHOF) Annual Gala was abuzz with excitement on Sunday, August 3, 2024, as it honored a distinguished group of individuals who have made significant contributions to the community.

The ceremony, held at the renowned sports hall, saw notable figures like District Attorney Pamela Price, John Burris, Otis Bruce Jr. Esq., Tara Anderson, and Leslie Stoval being celebrated for their impactful work. Among the evening’s highlights was the double accolade awarded to Dr. Romesh Japra, who received both the Community Advocate and Leadership Award and the Can Do Spirit Award. Dr. Japra’s recognition underscores his unwavering commitment to community service and his inspiring leadership, marking a memorable chapter in MESHOF’s tradition of honoring excellence.

The event was alive with celebration as it honored exceptional individuals for their contributions to the community. Arif Khatib, founder MESHOF, spotlighted the achievements of Dr. Romesh Japra, a globally recognized cardiologist, founder and convener of Festival of Globe (FOG). His impact on the community is profound, having established the Annual Festival of India and Parade in 1993, which has grown from 5,000 participants to 150,000 attendees, and subsequently launching the expansive FOG platform that includes the FOG Film Fest, FOG Idol, FOG Awards, and FOG Wellness Conclave.

Dr. Japra’s dedication extends far beyond cultural promotion into vital humanitarian work. Through the ‘Aasra’ organization, he provides crucial support to women and children affected by domestic violence. The FIA Senior Wing, which he oversees, addresses various needs of the elderly, including health and transportation.

His commitment to children is demonstrated through Toy Drives for underprivileged youth. Recognizing the necessity for enhanced political representation, Dr. Japra founded Americans4Hindus in 2021, working tirelessly to unify the Hindu community and amplify pro-Hindu voices in policy-making. His efforts have significantly influenced local, state, and federal elections, reflecting his unwavering dedication to both community service and advocacy.

During the MESHOF awards ceremony, host Dr. Tae Yun Kim extolled Dr. Romesh Japra’s exceptional contributions and relentless advocacy. She highlighted Dr. Japra’s influential work with congressional leaders to champion the causes of Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain communities, as well as his ongoing efforts to inspire and support emerging community leaders in pursuing political roles.

Dr. Japra’s role as a community leader and role model for youth was emphasized, showcasing his dedication and impact on personal and communal development.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Romesh Japra expressed his gratitude and vision for the future, reflecting on the connection between the largest democracy, India, and the oldest democracy, the United States.

He expressed his fortune in fostering the partnership between these two democracies and highlighted the ongoing efforts of his community in fields such as medicine, business, and education. Dr. Japra introduced Americans4Hindus, a new initiative aimed at political empowerment, complementing the community’s traditional focus on spiritual, social, economic, and cultural growth.

Dr. Japra also acknowledged the support of long-time friend Arif Khatib, emphasizing the collaborative efforts they have shared over the years. He celebrated the inclusion of another Indian American, Gill, a triple jumper from Libya, into the Multi-Ethnic Sports Hall Of Fame, and extended his thanks to everyone involved in supporting the community. Dr. Japra concluded with a heartfelt expression of his eagerness to continue working together to advance communal and public service goals.

At the MESHOF awards ceremony, Dr. Romesh Japra was cheered by a strong presence from the Americans4Hindus team. Ritu Maheshwari, Executive Director of A4H, Vikram Paul, Outreach Director of A4H, and Dr. Abhilash Maroju, Associate Director of A4H, were in attendance to show their unwavering support. Their presence underscored the organization’s commitment to political empowerment and community advancement, reflecting the collective effort to enhance the visibility and influence of the Hindu community in political spheres.