FOG Idol 2024 auditions a big hit!!

India Post News Service

The Festival of Globe (FOG) Idol 2024 singing contest auditions held on August 4th in Saraswati Hall at the Fremont Hindu Temple.

Sitraarre TV covered the event.

Ritu Maheshwari, FOG Media and Publicity Chair, was instrumental in bringing this partnership, as well as arranging the overall logistics for the event.

Mrs. Alka Bhatnagar, Mrs. Nehal Raval, and Mr. Sanjay Saxena were judges for this round. They are all classically trained musicians with several years of performing experience.

Mrs. Alka Bhatnagar, FIA/FOG Music Chair for over twenty years, has worked with several top Bollywood singers and is the recipient of many prestigious government awards. She runs a music school called “Sur Bahar” in the Bay Area.

Mrs. Nehal Raval, has been participating in various events such as mega ‘garba’ and Bollywood-themed events. Sanjay Saxena is a versatile singer and musician who plays twelve instruments and performs at events. He is also active in the cricket league space.

Mrs. Niharika Srivastav, and Ms. Lakshmi Iyer were the emcees.

Amazing participants included Aman Bhatti, Tanisha Bhatti, Maushmi Mahima Mahesh, Manasi Mahima Mahesh, Aruni Sharma, Diya Rajesh, Amrita panda, Akansha Panda, Priyanka Anand, Aruni Sharma, Parag Joshi, Shivankari Hungund, Arin Naigaonkar, Suvodeep Gupta, Hemangini Vora, Anagha Kandalam, Ranganathan Venkateswaran, Shreya Sutar, Shreyank Sutar, Esha Banu, Vivin Banu, Mahesh Mehta, Ranveer Singh Rathore, Ahana Singh, Yashika Singh, Usha Prabhu, Nirmala Joshi, and Srabasti Gupta.

Next audition round will be on Sunday, August 11th at 4 pm at Fremont Hindu Temple.