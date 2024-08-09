Community rallies for Fiona Ma’s bid for California Lieutenant Governor

Dr. Abhilash Maroju

PALO ALTO, CA: On Sunday, August 3rd, 2024, a significant event in Silicon Valley underscored the growing momentum behind Fiona Ma’s campaign for California Lieutenant Governor in 2026.

Organized by the Asian Americans for Good Government Political Action Committee (AAGG-PAC) and hosted by notable figures including Henry Yin, C.C. and Regina Yin, Angela Wu, Kenneth Fong, Tony Lin, and Naser Villanueva, the gathering demonstrated a unified front of support from various community leaders and organizations. The evening featured formal endorsements and a spirited show of solidarity for Ma’s candidacy.

Americans4Hindus (A4H) played a pivotal role in the event, with Dr. Romesh Japra, Senior Cardiologist, Founder of A4H, and Ritu Maheshwari, Executive Director of A4H, presenting Fiona Ma with a certificate of endorsement.

The organization further demonstrated its support through a substantial financial contribution, with Vikram Paul, Director Outreach of A4H, and Dr. Abhilash Maroju, Associate Director of A4H, providing a cheque to Ma’s campaign. This backing from Americans4Hindus not only reinforced Ma’s campaign efforts but also highlighted the influential role of community organizations in mobilizing resources and shaping California’s political landscape.

Dr. Romesh Japra, speaking at the event, praised the participation of IT professionals, business leaders, and CPAs like Fiona Ma in politics, noting that their involvement serves as an inspiring example for others, including doctors like himself.

He highlighted his 41 years of successful leadership at the Fremont Hindu Temple, where he has overseen the annual MELA festival, attracting 100,000 people to celebrate both the largest democracy in India and the oldest democracy in the USA.

Japra called for greater inclusivity in politics, emphasizing the need to make individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds feel welcome and supported. He stressed the importance of building alliances with various communities to foster a peaceful and representative democratic process. As part of the endorsement, Dr. Japra presented Fiona Ma with a certificate and a cheque from Americans4Hindus (A4H), reflecting their immense support for her campaign.

At the Palo Alto event, Fiona Ma delivered a compelling speech highlighting the need for increased diversity and representation in California politics. Reflecting on a pivotal moment from 20 years ago when CCLYN visited her office, Ma recounted the conversation that led to the creation of programs aimed at fostering Asian representation on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

She emphasized the importance of role models, mentorship, and training programs, noting her own experience with over 1,000 interns, many of whom came from CCLYN’s initiatives. Ma acknowledged the progress made by other leaders and herself but underscored the necessity for more representation, particularly emphasizing her own potential historic role as California’s first Asian Lieutenant Governor and the second woman in the position since its inception in 1849.

