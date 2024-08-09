The 3rd NRI Achievers Awards 2024: A Celebration of Excellence in London

LONDON: The NRI Achievers Awards (NRIAA), an esteemed initiative by Film & TV Trade Preview (FTTP), continues to shine as a beacon of recognition for non-resident Indians and individuals of Indian origin who have achieved exceptional excellence in their respective fields. This prestigious accolade celebrates those who have brought honour to India on foreign shores, standing as a testament to their remarkable contributions.

Following the inaugural editions in Mumbai and Dubai, the 3rd NRI Achievers Awards took place on July 20, 2024, in the vibrant city of London, UK. This grand celebration was a spectacular continuation of honouring exceptional individuals who have made significant impacts globally.

The NRIAA is renowned for its star-studded and glamorous awards ceremonies, which serve as a remarkable occasion to applaud the hard-earned achievements of outstanding individuals. One of the most thrilling aspects of the NRIAA ceremony is the opportunity for winners to receive their awards from Bollywood celebrities, all under the keen observation of electronic and print media.

Hosted at the Radisson Blu Hotel, London Heathrow, this year’s event was graced by the presence of Chief Guest Usha Baroness Prashar, Guest of Honour Lord Rami Ranger CBE, FRSA, Conferrer Raageshwari Loomba, and Host Neel Ghosh, who also provided standup comedy. Their esteemed participation added immense grace to the occasion, further highlighting the significance of the awards.

During the event, Baroness Usha Prashar highlighted the global success of the Indian Diaspora, stating, “Our ceremonies showcase the pride in India’s greatest export–its people–who make a significant impact worldwide.” She emphasized that “Success stems from values like hard work, education, and adaptability,” and praised initiatives that celebrate these traits. Baroness Prashar urged, “We must nurture these values and focus on humanitarian goals to continue our success.”

Lord Rami Ranger also highlighted the core values behind his success, stating, “I credit my achievements to strong values and exceptional support.” He praised Ravi Kumar for his dedication, remarking, “Ravi Kumar’s (Founder) commitment to celebrating excellence is commendable,” and extended congratulations to the awardees for their remarkable accomplishments. He emphasized, “Values like self-respect and empathy are crucial to success,” and recognized the significant role of women in both his success and the broader Indian community.

Congratulations to all the distinguished winners of the 3rd NRI Achievers Awards, including notable figures such as:

Rakesh Dua (UK) Dr Satpreet Singh (USA) Mayukh Maitra (USA) Vipul Patel (USA) Ramesh Agarwal (USA) Dr Rajanya Ravasia (UK) Dr Ashish Sachan (Canada) Nidhi Chadda (USA) Pankaj Singh (USA) Radhika Vemura (UK) Kranthi Puppala (UK) Sanjib Sahoo (USA) Dr Rashi Soin (UK) Kamlesh Aggarwal (USA) Dr Chirantan Ghosh (USA) Meghna Joshi (USA) Priten Patel (UK) Rohit Goyal (Canada) Dr Mandeep Rai (UK) Professor Sukumar Ghosh (USA) Ashish Nanda (Australia) Capable World Ltd (UK) Naresh B. Kampally (UK) Cllr Prerna Bhardwaj (UK) Vijay Goel (UK) Mukundan A.P. (Singapore) Sariesma van Nunspeet (Netherlands) Amb (Dr) Abhnash K. Bains (UK) Sangeeta Ahuja (UK) Rajesh Jain (UK) Ankur Attrey (UAE) Joydeep Das (UK) Shalini Saxena (UK) Varun Prabhakar (UK) Former Mayor Sunil Chopra (UK) Khushbu Varshney (UK) Neelam Chawla (UK) Mahendra Negi (UK)

The 3rd NRI Achievers Awards 2024 was a remarkable celebration of global excellence and achievement, reinforcing the significant contributions of Non-Resident Indians on a world stage.