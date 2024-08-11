Heavy rains lash parts of Gurugram, leads to waterlogging and traffic disruptions

GURURGRAM: Heavy rains lashed the Gurugram on Sunday causing massive water logging and traffic jams in several areas of the city.

Key areas, including the Gurugram-Delhi Expressway, and many other subways were severely impacted, disrupting the normal life of the commuters.

The district administration reported that Gurugram received 53mm of rainfall by 8:30 am, causing water to accumulate in multiple sectors and on major roads. Some areas also recorded over 80 mm of rainfall.

Commuters were seen wading through water-logged roads as heavy rainfall hit several parts of the city.

Visuals from the IFFCO Chowk area show vehicles making their way through the waterlogged roads. Severe waterlogging was also witnessed in Gurugram Sector 5.

Commuters were spotted navigating through waterlogged streets as the rain continued to lash the city.

With subways and underpasses closed for non-motorised transport (NMT) and pedestrians, residents had no choice but to stay indoors and reschedule their weekend plans.

Meanwhile, heavy rains also hit parts of Ambala city on Sunday. IMD Regional Centre New Delhi also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by moderate thunderstorms and lightning across several parts of Haryana.

According to IMD, Haryana is expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall till August 14.

“Fairly widespread to widespread light-moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh during 10th -16th; Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, West Uttar Pradesh on 10th, 11th and during 14th – 16th; Punjab on 10th and 11th; Haryana-Chandigarh during 10th, 11th and 14th August,” IMD said in a press release.

The national capital also witnessed heavy downpours on Sunday. With a spell of incessant rainfall in the capital city of Delhi, several areas of the city faced waterlogging. (ANI)

Also Read: Global City to be developed in Gurugram: Khattar