Sky River Casino unveils exciting April promotions and celebrates new partnership with Sacramento Republic FC

SACRAMENTO, CA: Sky River Casino is thrilled to introduce an array of exciting promotions this April, promising a spring filled with opportunities for fun, excitement, and big wins. Additionally, Sky River Casino is excited to announce the new partnership with Sacramento Republic FC. This partnership not only aims to enhance the entertainment experience for guests and fans alike but also to honor and support the rich heritage of the Wilton Rancheria tribe and its ancestral connection to the Sacramento region.

To celebrate the exciting new partnership, Sky River Casino will host a watch party at 32 Brews Street Gastropub on March 23. This event is free and open to anyone 21 and over, showcasing one of the casino’s unique dining destinations, 32 Brews, a premier sports bar with wall-to-wall TVs. Fans will be able to watch every Sacramento Republic FC match at 32 Brews throughout the season, along with enjoying signature menu items, including a specialty cocktails.

$100,000 Springtime Showers Drawing

Kicking off the spring festivities, Sky River Casino invites its members to participate in the $100,000 Springtime Showers Drawing, with drawings every Saturday in April. Sky River Rewards members stand a chance to win a share of $25K in cash and free play each week. Two winners will be announced every half hour from 7 pm – 9:30 pm, winning Free Play prizes ranging from $500 – $2,000. The excitement peaks at 10 pm when one lucky winner will walk away with $10,000 in cash. From April 1 – 26, members can enhance their chances by swiping at the promotional kiosk every Monday and Friday to receive 100 Bonus Entries.

$50,000 Blackjack Tournament Series

Adding to the thrill, the $50,000 Blackjack Tournament Series is a must-attend for card game aficionados. Every Tuesday in April, from 3:30 pm – 7:30 pm, Sky River Rewards Members have the opportunity to showcase their skills and compete for a coveted spot in the Blackjack Tournament Finale on April 30. Buy-in and play every week, for a chance to win big. The final showdown promises grand rewards, with the top weekly prize of $1,000 in Promotional Chips and the ultimate champion of the finale taking home $10,000 in Promotional Chips.

Tax Day Swipe and Win

To lighten the Tax Day mood, a Swipe and Win event is set for Monday, April 15, from 12 pm – 8 pm. Members who earn 500 Tier Credit on this day will be rewarded with random prizes, including up to $1,040 in Free Slot Play, Points, or Bonus Drawing Entries for the Springtime Showers Drawing on Saturday, April 20.

For more information on the April promotions and to experience the best of gaming, sports, and entertainment, visit www.SkyRiver.com and SacRepublicFC.com/tickets.

*Must be at least 21 years of age or older and a Sky River Rewards member. Visit Sky River Rewards Club for complete details. Management reserves all rights. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Join Sky River Rewards

Sky River Rewards, is one of the most hi-tech rewards programs among casinos in Northern California, allowing guests cardless play, cashless wallet, and more. The Sky River Rewards card is your key to receiving points for all your activities and those points can be redeemed for Free Play or dining credits. Become a Sky River Rewards member now to receive $15 Free Play. To activate your Free Play, visit any slot machine and place a bet. Sky River Rewards enrollment can be done online using a computer, tablet, or phone with a camera.

About Sky River Casino

Sky River Casino was built by the Wilton Rancheria in partnership with Boyd Gaming Corporation, which is building and managing the property for the tribe. The casino opened in August 2022 and includes 100,000 sq ft of gaming, 2,100 slot machines, 80+ table games, and 18 bars and restaurants. To learn more, visit www.SkyRiver.com.