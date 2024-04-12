Artesia Park Holi Festival ’24

The vibrant Holi Festival ‘24 celebrations at Artesia Park was a spectacular success, bringing together the rich and diverse heritage and culture of India and Nepal. This awesome event organized by Parimal Shah, Yogi Patel and Dinesh Shah, who are leading businessentrepreneurs of Southern California. Madheshi Association, Indo American Cultural Society and Artesia Chamber of Commerce, supported this event that truly brought the spirit of Holi with colors, song and dance. Urmila Menon was the Emcee.