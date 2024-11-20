Sonu Sood urges citizens to vote: “It’s very important for the country”

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 commenced on Wednesday morning, with polling beginning at 7 am and set to conclude at 6 pm.

This election, taking place across 288 constituencies, has seen an overwhelming number of candidates vying for a seat, with 4,136 individuals contesting, including 2,086 independents.

Several celebrities from the film fraternity, including actors Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Gautami Kapoor, and Ali Fazal, cast their votes early in the day and urged citizens to participate in this crucial democratic process.

Actor Sonu Sood interacted with the media, emphasizing the importance of voting as a civic duty.

“Vote, it’s very important for the country. It’s the responsibility of every citizen to go and vote. Don’t make it a holiday, just go and vote,” he said.

Similarly, actor Gautami Kapoor shared her thoughts after voting, telling ANI, “I feel great. I think casting a vote is amazing. You feel liberated, and I think it is very important for every citizen to vote because every vote makes a huge difference. So, please vote… It’s very important, we can change the country.”

Ali Fazal, another actor who cast his vote early on, also showed his inked finger, symbolizing his participation in the democratic process.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan, Zoya Akhtar and actor Farhan Khan also cast their vote for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

This year’s elections are being closely watched as Maharashtra is home to a diverse political landscape. With 4,136 candidates in the running, including 2,086 independents, voters face a wide array of choices.

Major political parties like the BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP have fielded candidates, while the BSP and other smaller parties are also contending for seats.

The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 59. The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) has 95 candidates in the race, and the Sharad Pawar faction of NCP is contesting 86 seats.

The state has a registered voter base of approximately 9.7 crore, making voter turnout a key factor in determining the results.

In light of the high-profile elections, elaborate security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of voters and the smooth conduct of the polls.

Mumbai Police, in particular, has mobilized over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards, to maintain law and order.

The Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate confirmed that more than 2,000 police officers and additional personnel are on duty during the elections to safeguard the process.

The battle for power in Maharashtra remains fiercely contested, with shifting alliances and complex political dynamics at play. The primary contest is between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, while Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress won 44 seats. In the 2014 elections, the BJP had a stronger showing with 122 seats, while Shiv Sena claimed 63, and Congress secured 42. (ANI)

Also Read: Lok Sabha election results: Despite two splits, Maha Vikas Aghadi leading in Maharashtra