St. Jude Imagine Academy Helps Care for the Whole Child

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital leads the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. While treating children for catastrophic diseases like cancer and sickle cell disease, St. Jude strives to care for the whole child. For 25 years, the St. Jude school program has helped patients continue their education while undergoing treatment. Known today as St. Jude Imagine Academy by Chili’s, the program provides both instruction and school advocacy, ensuring that learning remains a part of each child’s journey.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live, regardless of the duration of care. Education is an important part of a child’s life, and Imagine Academy is part of the child’s care team. Patients are encouraged to get back to school as soon as possible because it’s a normal childhood activity that increases their sense of well-being and reassures them about the future.

“Part of advancing long-term health and well-being is ensuring that patients are able to continue to grow academically while undergoing treatment at St. Jude. We know that education is a cornerstone of a healthy future and we want all of our students to be able to fulfill their dreams,” said Alli Leslie, School Program Head at Imagine Academy at St. Jude.

Accredited by the nonprofit Cognia as a Special Purpose School, Imagine Academy does not grant academic credits or diplomas. Instead, students remain enrolled in their community schools while receiving instruction and advocacy support tailored to their needs. Every new patient at St. Jude is offered a consultation to assess their educational situation and determine the best level of support.

The 23 full-time employees of the Academy see up to 150 patients per day. Imagine Academy also has a lot of additional support from volunteers. There are 16 community-based volunteers who support students in Imagine Academy on a weekly basis. In addition, over 90 St. Jude employees from other departments serve as lab helpers in the STEM lab throughout the school year. Instruction is offered three times a week for K-12 students and twice a week for preschoolers. Beyond the classroom, the school coordinator team helps families navigate their children’s educational needs, working directly with schools when necessary to ensure appropriate accommodations.

“The ultimate goal with our school coordination work is to empower students to tell their story and advocate for their classroom needs, so when they get back to school and ultimately transition to college, work or other postsecondary environments, they feel better prepared to ask for those accommodations,” said Leslie.

For many students, the relationships built at Imagine Academy last well beyond their time at St. Jude. Teachers often hear from former students who return to visit, grateful for the support they received.

“The school program is amazing,” said St. Jude cancer survivor Archie. “They give you one-on-one time. When I went back to school, I was still up-to-date, and actually ahead in some ways. I thank St. Jude for that because I got to graduate on time.”

“One of our proudest accomplishments is when our students come back and see us when they’re here for a checkup,” said teacher Kaci Richardson. “Our student-to-teacher ratio gives us the chance to connect with the kids we teach. It means a lot when the kids want to come back and maintain a relationship with our program.”

Graduations at Imagine Academy are particularly meaningful, celebrating milestones that may have once seemed out of reach.

“For a lot of kids, there are challenges academically along the way, so reaching this milestone is a big deal,” Leslie said. “Our students follow different pathways after high school which may include college, vocational rehab or a job, and we love celebrating the culmination of high school with them before they pursue those goals and dreams. It’s a great way to honor them and their families.”

For 25 years, Imagine Academy has provided patients with the tools and support they need to keep learning, no matter the challenges they face. Through instruction, advocacy, and lasting relationships, it continues to be a source of hope and opportunity for St. Jude families.

