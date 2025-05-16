Tanishq opens in Santa Clara

Vidya Sethuraman

India Post News Service

Tanishq, the renowned Indian jewelry brand under the Tata Group, has recently inaugurated its largest U.S. store in Santa Clara, California. Located at 3406 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95051, this expansive showroom offers a diverse selection of gold, diamond, and antique jewelry, catering to both traditional and contemporary tastes. The grand opening event was a significant occasion on May 8th, attracting members of the Indian-American community and jewelry enthusiasts. The store’s strategic location in a cultural hub underscores Tanishq’s commitment to connecting with the diaspora and providing them with exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance.

The brand is owned by The Tata Group, a Mumbai-based multinational conglomerate that owns 30 companies across 10 categories, including Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Air India, and Jaguar Land Rover. Tanishq already has a significant presence in the U.S. market. The high demand and interest shown by the Indian-American community encouraged us to have an on-ground presence for them.

At the heart of the launch are two brothers: Tarush and Tushit Agarwal. For them, this is not just a business transaction; it’s personal. “We’ve grown up seeing what Tanishq means to people in India,” said Tarush, standing inside the showroom just before the opening ceremony. “Bringing that experience to our community here it’s a proud moment.” The collection features elegant studs, contemporary drop earrings, classy climbers, traditional jhumkas and much more. Each piece is crafted with utmost precision and attention to detail, consisting of extensive designs and craftsmanship in 18kt and 22kt gold.

Santa Clara County has a substantial number of residents born in India, with 148,000 in 2022, accounting for 8% of the county’s population. “This region has one of the highest concentrations of the Indian diaspora and a strong affinity for luxury with cultural depth. We believe Tanishq will resonate not just with Indian Americans, but with anyone who appreciates heritage, elegance, and fine craftsmanship,” said Amrit Pal Singh, Titan’s North America Business Head. For the Tata Group, the Santa Clara showroom represents not another step in its international expansion but it’s also a reflection of a longer story: one about diaspora, economic influence, and the deep resonance of cultural memory.

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor joined in the festivities, highlighting the meaningful partnership between the city and its vibrant Indian community. “Santa Clara, like Tanishq, blends tradition with innovation,” she remarked.

