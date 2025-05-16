Vidya Jyoti’s “Vibrant India”

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: April 27, 2025 on a Sunday afternoon, Vidya Jyoti Global Education Opportunity Foundation hosted the Vibrant India Cultural Festival at Ashton Place in Chicago.

The guests were swept into a celebration of Indian heritage, creativity, and most importantly: hope. The festival, free and open to the public, pulsed with life. It was hosted with charm and energy. The show opened with an upbeat hip hop performance blending rhythm and youthfulness. As the day unfolded, the stage bloomed with a variety of dances: elegant ballet, vibrant Garba, classical Indian sequences, and children twirling in joyful abandon. Groups guy such as Suhani Dance Academy, Ghunguru School, and Four Stars Dance Group left audiences spellbound.

At the heart of it all was Vidya Jyoti’s powerful purpose: to educate underprivileged children across India, the U.S., and Haiti. The founder Pratibha Jairath spoke passionately, presenting stories of transformation. One such story was of Radhika, an orphaned child who, because of Vidya Jyoti’s support, is now scoring over 80% (A grade) in school. “We are not just giving money,” said Pratibha, her voice with emotion. “We are giving dignity. We are building futures.”

Then came the two fashion-walks, a moment where grace met pride. Dressed in stunning saris, lehengas, and Indo-western fusion wear, participants of all ages took to the runway in two dynamic segments. The fashionistas for the evening were: Swati Kukian, Suparna Dutta, Shree Guruswamy, Shraddha Marathe, Shalaka Sawant, Sara Bongale, Sakshi Sharma, Renuka, Pika Munshi, Nidhi Mishra, Neelam Aloor, Manisha Pandit, Kitkat Shah, Falguni Sukhadia, Fal Rana, Deepti Gupta, Bharathi Devathi, Alli Dhanaraj.

In the Title Walk, finalists were judged not only on style, but voice and purpose. When Rihanna Tandon and Archana Pantraffan stepped forward as winners, their poise and eloquence gave everyone chills. The judges Sanskriti Sharma, Sushma Bhanot and Archana Agarwal, beamed with pride.

A moving highlight of the afternoon was the recognition of community champions by Pratibha Jairath and co-founder Madhu Uppal. With the support of Mayor John Leash of Aurora and Alderwoman Shweta Baid, Vidya Jyoti presented Plaques to Vidya Jyoti sponsors, Sunil Shah, Pinky Dinesh Thakkar, Sudhir Agarwal, Brij Sharma, Dr. Ashok Mehta, Bill Lyon, Ramesh Mehra, and Dr. Bhupinder Beri. Plaques were also presented to Prem Sharma, Urmil Chawla for their vision and leadership, and to Anita Beri & Sarita Sood for their dedication to Vidya Jyoti.

Guests nibbled on savory chaats, sweets, and home-style meals. The effort of vendor booths was coordinated by a team led by Anita Beri, Sarita Sood, Shree Gurusamy, Alka Sood and Preeti Chawla. Colorful stalls offered hand-woven jewelry, textiles, and gifts with their own story.

Advisory Board member Dr. Bhupinder Beri echoed the emotions in his powerful appeal, “We are fortunate because someone once invested in our education. For just $30 a month or a dollar a day, we can offer a child that same gift. Let’s make giving a habit, not a moment.”

Ashok Potdar, a dedicated a director of organization, reminded the audience that “Knowledge is the only wealth that cannot be stolen.” The room fell silent, then rose to applause. Another passionate advisory member, Ramesh Mehra had another powerful appeal to help folks understand the mission of Vidya Jyoti.

The two raffle draws, including a grand prize of $250, kept the energy high throughout. It was time for the final performance, a full-on Garba circle that united young and old, like the community had become one beating heart, dancing together.

As the event drew to a close, Pratibha took the mic one last time. Her words: Vidya Jyoti started with a dream in India. Today, we are helping schools in the U.S., in Haiti, and beyond. Because when we educate a child, we educate generations.”

This was more than a cultural event. It was a radiant expression of humanity.

Vidya Jyoti, through this colorful and impactful celebration, reaffirmed its mission: to educate, empower, and inspire through unity.

