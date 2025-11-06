Tulsi Vivah celebrated with devotion and joy at Fremont Hindu Temple

Avyukt Bharadwaj

India Post News Service

FREMONT, CA: The Fremont Hindu Temple hosted a deeply spiritual and vibrant Tulsi Vivah celebration on Sunday, November 2, marking the divine union of Goddess Tulsi and Lord Vishnu (Shaligram). Devotees from across the Bay Area gathered in large numbers to witness this sacred ceremony, which symbolizes purity, devotion, and the commencement of the Hindu wedding season.

The evening began with soulful bhajans and devotional chanting, followed by a beautifully performed wedding ritual led by the temple priests. The traditional Tulsi–Shaligram Vivah was conducted with Vedic mantras, symbolic garland exchange, and joyous celebrations reminiscent of an actual wedding atmosphere.

Participants took part in the rituals, offered prayers for family well-being and harmony, and joined in the concluding aarti and prasad distribution. The temple was adorned with flowers, diyas, and festive décor, creating a spiritually uplifting ambiance.

“Tulsi Vivah is a reminder of the eternal bond between faith and nature,” said the Fremont Hindu Temple committee. “It was heartwarming to see our community come together in devotion and celebration.”

The Fremont Hindu Temple continues to be a cornerstone of cultural and spiritual life in the Bay Area, offering weekly pujas, special festivals, and community engagement programs throughout the year.