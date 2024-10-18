Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, David Weil, Gina Gardini, Matilda De Angelis, Raj & DK, Sita R. Menon and Samantha celebrate the upcoming launches within the world of Citadel

London: The on-screen stars and creative teams involved in the world of Citadel joined together to celebrate the upcoming releases of Citadel: Diana and Citadel: Honey Bunny, which will launch on Prime Video worldwide on October 10 and November 7 respectively.

Executive Producer and Showrunner Gina Gardini and Italian lead Matilda De Angelis (who stars as Diana) represented the upcoming Italian series Citadel: Diana. While the Directors and Writers of Citadel: Honey Bunny, Raj & DK, writer Sita R. Menon and Indian lead Samantha (who stars as Honey) were present for the Indian series Citadel: Honey Bunny.

They were joined by Priyanka Chopra Jonas who stars as Nadia in season 2 of Citadel, which is currently in production in the UK, as well as the Executive Producers across all Citadel series; Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot and David Weil.

Earlier in the evening, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, David Weil, Gina Gardini, Raj & DK and Sita R. Menon gathered at Curzon Bloomsbury for a special on-stage conversation, sharing stories about creating each series and how these connect to form the wider world of Citadel. The group of creatives discussed expanding the world through their collaboration, creating a truly global collection of local-language, connected stories – with leading showrunners and writers at the helm and featuring huge local stars on-screen.

Also in attendance were James Farrell – VP International Originals, Amazon MGM Studios, Davide Nardini – Head of Scripted Italian Originals, Amazon MGM Studios, Nikhil Madhok – Head of India Originals, Prime Video, and Chris Bird – Director, Prime Video UK.

Citadel: Diana Synopsis

Milan, 2030: Eight years ago, the independent global spy agency Citadel was destroyed by the powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Since then, Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis), an undercover Citadel agent, is alone, trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in Manticore. When she finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever, the only way to do so is trusting the most unexpected ally, Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organization, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), who’s vying for leadership against the other European families.

Citadel: Honey Bunny Synopsis

When stuntman Bunny recruits struggling actress Honey for a side gig, they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage, and betrayal. Years later, as their dangerous past catches up, the estranged Honey and Bunny must reunite and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia.

About Citadel

The first season of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside

Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, premiered to global success in 2023, becoming Prime Video’s second most-watched new original series outside the U.S., and fourth most-watched worldwide, after 24 days. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage Original Series traverse the globe, evolving the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Each series born from the

world of Citadel stars top local talent and is created, produced and filmed in region—bringing about stylistically unique shows with strong cultural identities rooted in their respective country of origin. The Italian Original, Citadel: Diana, is the second series to debut from the world of Citadel (launching October 10, 2024) and will be followed by India’s series, Citadel: Honey Bunny starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha on November 7, 2024. Season Two of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has commenced production, with Joe Russo serving as director.