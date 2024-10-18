Cultural significance of Garba and Dandiya dance during Navaratri

Geetha Patil and Madhumati Tyagi

Garba is a religious and social event that highlights the village traditions. All sociocultural events that happen in the Sanatanis community always have a ritualistic or religious significance. Navaratri (Nava’ means ‘Nine’ and ‘Ratri’ means nights in Sanskrit) is very dear to all Sanatanis because they worship the Goddess Durga. The nine forms of Devi /Shakti (meaning Strength or Power) is worshipped with Garba and Dandiya Raas the traditional folk dances of Gujarat and Vrindavan respectfully. everyone from doctor to drivers are going to the large Dandiya Raas arenas during the festival of Navratri, which heralds a season of upcoming festivals from Dashara to Diwali.

What is Garba Dance?

Garba is a joyful style of dance, based on a circular pattern and characterized by a sweeping action from side to side. Garba performances often include singing and a musical accompaniment by Dhol (double-headed smaller drum), hand clapping and assorted metallic idiophones, such as cymbals.

Garba dances celebrate fertility, honour womanhood, and pay respect to mother goddesses. In Gujarat, the dances customarily mark a girl’s first menstrual cycle and, later, her imminent marriage. Garba dancing also takes place during the nine-day Navratri festival, held annually during the Sanatana month of Ashvina (September–October). Women are the typical performers of Garba. The basic dance formation is that of a circle that moves counterclockwise; if space is small and there are many participants, then, dancers form concentric circles that move in opposite directions. In due course, the performers circle around an image of a mother goddess, Durga, or around a symbolic representation of her creative energy that is often an illuminated clay pot or a water-filled vessel, Kalash. Dancing begins slowly and gradually increases in speed. Garba performance has spread beyond Gujarat to many other parts of India, also among other Sanatani communities worldwide.

What is Dandiya or Dandiya Raas?

Raas or Dandiya Raas is the traditional folk dance form of Vrindavan, India, where it is performed depicting scenes of Holi, and Leela of Krishna and Radha. Along with Garba, it is the featured dance of Navratri evenings in Western India. During Navratri festival, in most of the cities of Gujarat and Mumbai people gather and perform Garba dance.

The word “Raas” comes from the Sanskrit word “Rasa”. The origins of Raas can be traced to ancient times. Lord Krishna performed Rasa Leela” (Leela means Lord Krishna’s playful dance. There are several forms of Raas, but “Dandiya Raas”, performed during Navaratri in Gujarat is the most popular form. Other forms of Raas include Dang Lila from Rajasthan where only one large stick is used, and “Rasa Lila” from North India. Raas Lila and Dandiya Raas are similar. Some even consider “Garba” as a form of Raas, namely “Raas Garba”.

In Dandiya Raas men and women dance in two circles, with sticks in their hands. In the old times, Raas did not involve much singing; just the beat of Dhol was enough. “Dandiya” or sticks are about 18″ long. Each dancer holds two, although some times when they are short on Dandiya they will use just one in right hand. Generally, in a four beat rhythm, opposite sides hit the sticks at the same time, creating a nice sound. One circle goes clockwise and another counter clockwise. In the west, people do not form full circles, but instead often form rows.

What kind of costumes and music are used?

The women wear traditional dresses such as colorful embroidered Choli, Ghagra and Bandhani dupattas, which is the traditional attire, dazzling with mirror work and wear heavy jewelries. The men wear special turbans and Kedias, but can differ from area to area. The dancers whirl and move their feet and arms in a choreographed manner to the tune of the music with drum beats. The Dhol/Dholak, The dance gets extremely complicated and energetic. Both of these dances are associated with the time of harvest.

What is the difference between Dandiya and Garba?

The main difference between Garba and Raas is that Raas is played with Dandiyas (pair of colorfully decorated sticks), while Garba consists of various hand and feet movements. Most of the Dandiya steps require even number of people while in Garba there is no such requirement on number of people.For Dandiya, sometimes instead of sticks, people also use “Swords”. The circular movements of Dandiya Raas are much more complex than that of Garba. As people play with sticks, it is important to be careful while playing Dandiya.

Another difference between Garba and Dandiya is Garba is performed before Aarti (worshipping ritual), while Dandiya is performed after the Aarti, as a part of the merriment. Men and women join in for both Raas Dandiya and Garba.