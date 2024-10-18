Fremont and the California Manufacturers & Technology Association inspire the next generation of manufacturers with 13th Annual Manufacturing Week

FREMONT, Calif.: In recognition of National Manufacturing Day on October 4, the City of Fremont hosted its 13th annual celebration of Manufacturing Week from October 8 to October 14. Sponsored by the California Manufacturers & Technology Association (CMTA), the weeklong series enabled local students, ranging from elementary school to college, to attend factory tours and presentations held at Fremont-based manufacturers while inspiring the next generation to explore careers in manufacturing and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Over 500 students from nine schools and universities participated in Manufacturing Week, which consisted of 16 tours hosted by 14 prominent companies spanning the biomedical, cleantech, auto tech, electronics, and semiconductor industries. By offering a behind-the-scenes look at careers in advanced manufacturing, the City is helping students pursue their passions and empowering them to envision themselves as future leaders and innovators.

“I’m proud to have participated in eight Manufacturing Weeks, showcasing our City as the state’s advanced manufacturing hub. Each year, I gain a deeper appreciation for our manufacturing industry and its vital role in our economy,” said Fremont Mayor Lily Mei. “Given 35% of jobs in Fremont are related to manufacturing, this event is crucial for inspiring local students about the rewarding career opportunities in this field. Thank you to everyone who made this year’s Manufacturing Week a success!”

A Manufacturing Institute study estimates that by 2030, there could be up to 2.1 million unfilled manufacturing positions in the U.S. Recognizing the foundational role manufacturing plays in our nation’s economy, Manufacturing Week serves as a proactive step to meet the future workforce needs of these industries — further solidifying Fremont’s position as an advanced manufacturing hub.

“Manufacturing Week in Fremont allows students to experience firsthand the dynamic world of manufacturing,” said Lance Hastings, President and CEO of the CMTA. “With over 900 manufacturers in Fremont, we have a unique opportunity to inspire young minds. By engaging students in this industry, we not only ignite their interest but also help build a skilled workforce essential for driving future innovation and growth.”

Additional information about Manufacturing Day can be found at https://mfgday.com/.