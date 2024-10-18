Grand Dussehra Celebrations of Shivalaya Temple of Greater Boston

Shivalaya temple of Greater Boston, MA celebrated Dussehra/Vijayadashami with much enthusiasm to mark the triumph of good over evil. It is believed that Lord Rama killed Ravan and Goddess Durga defeated demon Mahishasura on this day. On the Vijayadashami day, more than four hundred devotees gathered in their traditional attires with their family members and children and enjoyed the Dussehra Celebrations.

Vijayadashami marks the end of the five-day festivities of Durga Puja, and it marked the culmination of the nine-day-long Navratri festival. On the first Day of Navratri, temple priest Pt. Bharani performed Kalash Stapan, Planting of Jau, and lighting of Akhand Jyot. Sampurna Ramayana Sahaj Paath also started on this day. On Friday, October 4, Mata Ka Jagran by Usha Kamal Ji and Group was arranged and this followed by Ma Ka Langar/Prasadam. Sunday, October 06 Shree Ram Amritwani, Aarti, and Maha Bhog were organized for the devotees. Thursday, Oct 10, temple organized a grand Durga Ashtami, Kanjak Puja, Bhajans and Kirtan. Friday, Oct 11, Ramayana Paath Purna Ahuti was done with much religious fervor and zeal. Saturday, Oct 12, Dussehra Celebration included distribution of many sweets, fruits, biscuits, and juices to all the children, and mount watering foods were there for devotees as well. Bhajans and Rama Lila performance by Kids were the most notable events of the day. Ramleela reenacted the life of Lord Ram, highlighting his exile and victory over Ravan.

In present-day, Dussehra also symbolizes personal victories over indulgences. The nine days of fasting during Navratri encourage individuals to cleanse themselves, reflect good deeds, and foster a commitment to improvement – mentioned the temple priest, Pt. Bharani Ji.

After the Ramleela, temple president, Vijay Sethi thanked all the devotees, singers, and Ram Leela team for their active participation. He also extended his gratitude for the volunteers for their selfless services. Sudarshan Sharma Ji and team controlled crowed and helped the senior citizens to have suitable seats.