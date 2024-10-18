Sunil Kumar D.

Pakoda are made primarily with gram flour, spices, and a variety of vegetables like potato, spinach, onion, capsicum, spring onions, cauliflower, fenugreek leaves, etc.

These Brinjal/eggplant Pakoda have a lovely soft, mildly sweet taste from the inside and the outside texture is crisp. Use small to medium-sized variety of Brinjal. If you use larger sized Brinjal then chop them into bite-sized slices.

Make Pakodas when you have sudden unseasonal rains or dull cold weather. Not to forget the masala chai that is served with the Pakoda.

How to make Brinjal Pakoda Batter:

In a mixing bowl, take the dry ingredients – 1 cup Besan (gram flour), ¼ tsp turmeric powder, ¼ tsp red chili powder, ½ tsp coriander powder, ½ tsp cumin powder, a generous pinch of Asafoetida (Hing) and salt as required. Also, add 1 pinch of baking soda. Add ⅔ cup water or as required. Whisk to a smooth batter without lumps. Add water as required to make a medium consistency batter.

Slicing and batter coating

Rinse and slice the Brinjals (Baingan) into thin slices if it is large in size. You can also use medium-sized eggplants. Dip the Brinjal slices in the batter evenly.

Making Brinjal Pakoda

In a Kadai or pan heat oil. When the oil becomes medium hot then gently place them in medium hot oil for frying. Turn over when one side is cooked partly. After a minute or so, flip again and fry them until crisp and evenly golden. With a slotted spoon remove the Brinjal Pakoda/Bhajji and drain as much oil as possible. Place them on a paper kitchen towel to remove excess oil. Fry the Brinjal Pakoda in batches. Serve the Brinjal Pakoda hot or warm with any chutney of your liking.

Serving Suggestions

Serve the Brinjal Pakoda hot or warm with mint and coriander chutney or tamarind chutney or tomato ketchup.

You can also have them with roti or bread. You can also wrap them in a roti, add some green chutney and Guacamole, and make a Pakoda wrap. It taste equally delicious. You can even stuff them in bread slices to make sandwiches or as stuffing for burgers.

