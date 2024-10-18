Dr. Satheesh Kathula receives the Daniel Blumenthal Award

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: It was a true privilege and honor to receive the Daniel Blumenthal Award on behalf of AAPI,” said Dr. Satheesh Kathula, President of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) after receiving this prestigious award in Washington, DC on October 9, 2024.

“This award truly inspires all AAPI members, who are serving the community and our society at large.”

The American College of Preventive Medicine (ACPM) presented the fourth annual Dr. Daniel S. Blumenthal Award to four organizations in recognition of efforts to promote health equity. National Medical Association (NMA), National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA), National Council of Asian Pacific Islander Physicians (NCAPIP) were the other organizations that were recognized for their organizations’ exemplary work.

“ACPM congratulates the NMA, NHMA, NCAPIP and AAPI on this well-deserved recognition. Their dedication to promoting equity in the practice of medicine contributes significantly to the overall health and well-being of our nation,” a statement issued by ACPM stated.

The Blumenthal Award serves as a celebration of the progress made to rectify inequities in our nation’s health system and a reminder of the work that still needs to be done to address ongoing, persistent barriers to achieving full access to medical care, preventive services, lifestyle interventions, health education and well-being for all.

“I am proud to recognize these deserving organizations that have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to diversity in medicine,” stated Dr. Mirza Rahman, President of ACPM

“Indian Americans are underrepresented in leadership roles disproportionate to the number of physicians we have, Dr. Kathula said during the panel discussion. “At AAPI, we all should prioritize encouraging and mentoring the physicians including young physicians to take leadership positions to make a positive impact.”

Dr. Kathula expressed his appreciation to Dr. Mirza Rahman, President of ACPM for the invitation and Dr. Jill Whalen for moderating the session.

ACPM encourages collaboration among providers, policymakers and institutions to address the nation’s health challenges effectively, as a diverse health professional workforce is integral to a highly functioning health system and a healthy nation.

Founded in 1982, the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin represents a conglomeration of more than 80,000 practicing physicians in the United States. In addition, it also serves as a platform for more than 40,000 medical students, residents and fellows of Indian origin in this country.

The AAPI YPS/MSRF (Young Physicians Section/Medical Students, Residents and Fellows Section) runs under the main AAPI umbrella to give representation to them. 1 in every 7 people in the USA is touched by the care of a physician of Indian origin at any given time.

AAPI also has a Charitable Foundation (AAPI-CF) that spearheads free clinics and health fairs in India. Currently, 7 such clinics are being actively run in various states of India under the AAPI flagship.

For more details, please visit: www.aapiusa.org