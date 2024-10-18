A4H supports Buddhist Coalition leader Hon Lien’s Milpitas Mayor bid

India Post News Service

MILPITAS, CA: Americans4Hindus organized a Meet and Greet and Fundraiser for Hon Lien, Mayoral candidate for Milpitas City. Ms. Lien is strong supporter of Hindu Community and has participated as coach for Hindu Rajneeti Academy. A leader of Hindu Buddhist Coalitions. Hon Lien’s journey as an immigrant and how she achieved the American dream resonates well with the community here.

Event was held at Milpitas community leader Vijay Aggarwal’s home and was attended by many of Lien’s supporters.

Presenting the endorsement and campaign donation check, Americans4Hindus founder and chairman Dr. Romesh Japra said that it is critical for public leaders like Hon Lien to take the lead and help community grow.

Thanking the gathering, Hon Lien Said, “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Americans4

Hindus for the endorsement. Your support means so much to me and I am truly honored to have the support from a much respected organization. Each time I have engaged with the Hindu community, I have always felt so warmly welcomed. Your kindness, openness, warmth, compassion and unity encourage a strong working relationship for the greater future of Milpitas.”

