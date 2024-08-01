Uttarakhand: 10 people die due to the heavy rains in Kedarnath

DEHRADUN: At least 10 people have died and the concrete bridge and footbridge on the Kedarnath route have been damaged, following heavy rain in the area informed Uttarakhand State Disaster Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman on Thursday.

“All the routes of Chardham are open, only the footpath in Kedarnath has been obstructed. 100 other routes are obstructed; efforts are being made continuously to open them” the Chief secretary said.

Earlier on Thursday Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the disaster-affected areas. The Chief Minister held a review meeting with officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre to assess the situation of rescue and relief operations in areas affected by heavy rainfall.

During the meeting, CM Dhami said that rescue teams had been active throughout the night, relocating people to safety due to the impact of the rains.

“We received information about the disruption of life in many areas across the state. Consequently, rescue teams worked through the night to move people to safer locations,” he said

The Chief Minister assured that he is maintaining constant communication with the local administration. He instructed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams to remain on high alert in the affected regions.

“I have directed officials to assist those affected by the heavy rainfall and to relocate individuals endangered by rising rivers and drains to safer places. Everyone has been instructed to stay vigilant,” CM Dhami said after the meeting.

He also mentioned that relief and rescue operations are ongoing in severely affected areas such as Rambada, Bhimbali, and Jakhaniyali.

The Chief Minister directed that all officers should keep in mind that whatever funds are required for evacuating people from sensitive areas to safe places, relief and rescue operations, reconstruction and rehabilitation from a security point of view, will be sanctioned by the government immediately. All the District Magistrates were directed to coordinate at the local level and take immediate action upon receiving information about any disaster, giving priority to the safety of the public without any laxity.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand government also issued a safety advisory for Chardham Yatra pilgrims amid forecasts of heavy rainfall across the state. Authorities have appealed to devotees to delay their journeys until weather conditions improve and to remain in safe locations.

DGP Abhinav Kumar has urged pilgrims and devotees to be cautious and to start their journey only after breaks. He emphasized the importance of staying in safe places and following local authorities’ instructions.

“The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rain in most districts of Uttarakhand. Your safety is our priority,” the DGP said. (ANI)

