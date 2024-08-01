Wayanad landslides: Over 200 deaths, bodies being recovered, says NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi

WAYANAD: NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi said that over 200 deaths have been declared and bodies were being recovered on Thursday following the landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad.

DIG Shahedi said that there are sufficient teams of central forces in the affected site to undertake the rescue operations.

Two massive landslides struck Mundakkai and Churalmala in Wayanad in the early hours of July 30, causing extensive destruction, loss of lives, and injury to hundreds, as per the Kerala Revenue Department.

“According to our information, more than 200 deaths have taken place. Bodies are being recovered and over 200 people are injured. On the first day, 150 people were rescued and we are still conducting the search and rescue operation. As of now, there are sufficient teams of the Indian Army, NDRF, Fire Services, IAF, ICG, and others on the spot, and a review meeting was held by the Kerala CM and other officials,” DIG Shahidi said while speaking to ANI.

The rescue operations are underway at three locations, namely Attamala, Mundakkai, and Chooralmala, by the columns of the Indian Army in coordination with other rescue teams, according to the officials.

They said that bodies recovered are being shifted to safer locations for further action by the civil administration. Major General VT Mathew, the officer in charge of all rescue operations of the Indian Army at Wayanad, met the Chief Minister of Kerala this morning and updated him and the state cabinet about the ongoing rescue operations.

Assistant collectors from Idukki, Palakkad, and Kozhikode districts have been deployed to support the Wayanad district administration in the aftermath of the landslide.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired an all-party meeting in Wayanad on Thursday to discuss the situation in the landslide-hit district.

CM Vijayan assured that the rescue and rehabilitation of the stranded individuals will be undertaken at the earliest. He said that several people have already been shifted to temporary shelters. He also appreciated the efforts of the Army in coordinating the rescue operations.

Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan, Deputy Leader PK Kunjalikutty, Kerala Ministers K Rajan, AK Saseendran, P Prasad, K Krishnankutty, Roshi Augustine, Veena George, Kadannapally Ramachandran, OR Kelu and Muhammad Riyas, among others, attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary V Venu, DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb, district collector VR Megha Sree, and other higher officials were also present at the meeting. The Chief Minister will visit the affected areas in the district later in the day, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The Indian Coast Guard Disaster Relief Team, in coordination with the Indian Army, Indian Navy, NDRF, SDRF, and District Administration, is on the ground in Vellari Village in Wayanad. The officials said that rescue teams are actively searching for missing persons and providing urgent aid and support to the affected. Teams are on the ground, providing aid and support to those affected. Our priority is to ensure safety and swift recovery.

The Indian Army has ramped up its rescue operations, successfully evacuating several people from affected areas to safety. Troops from the Army’s Madras Sappers constructed an improvised 100-foot bridge overnight and opened it to the public. This will further aid the rescue operations and assist in quickly evacuating stranded people. (ANI)

