Delhi rains: Woman and child drown in Ghazipur, 12-yr-old electrocuted in Bindapur

NEW DELHI: A woman and her three-year-old son drowned in a waterlogged drain in the Ghazipur area of East Delhi, while a 12-year-old boy died of electrocution in the Bindapur area on Wednesday as heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital.

In the first incident in Ghazipur, a 22-year-old woman and her three-year-old child drowned after falling into a waterlogged drain.

The victims were identified as Tanuja and her son, Priyansh (3), residents of Prakash Nagar Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad.

Officials reported that a call was received on Wednesday evening about the drowning. The Police Response Vehicle (PRV) responded immediately.

“Last night at 8:30 pm, we received a PCR call about a mother and son falling into a drain in Khoda Colony. We have recovered the bodies. The investigation revealed that the deceased were a 22-year-old woman and her three-year-old son. They had gone to the market to buy vegetables, and while returning, both fell into the drain due to waterlogging and died,” said DCP East Delhi Apoorva Gupta.

Officials added that the drain is approximately 15 feet deep and 6 feet wide.

In the second incident, a 12-year-old boy died of electrocution in Bindapur. Officials stated that the victim came into contact with a live cable while walking near a wall and suffered an electric shock.

He was later declared dead. The boy lived with his family in Bindapur, and his body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Delhi experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening, leading to waterlogging in various parts of the city, including ITO. Rainwater entered the building of the Institute of Town Planners, India, requiring pumping out.

Traffic congestion and jams were reported on Patparganj Road near Mother Dairy, Ganesh Nagar, Railway Under Bridge, Ram Bagh Road, Azad Market, and Veer Banda Bairagi Marg. The Delhi Traffic Police imposed diversions on New Patparganj Road towards Laxmi Nagar and from Nirman Vihar towards Police Station Preet Vihar Road. (ANI)