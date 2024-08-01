Pakistan: Imran Khan’s wife approaches Lahore High Court against arrest in third case of Toshakhana

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, has moved the Lahore High Court against her arrest in a third case of Toshakhana, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Bushra Bibi filed a petition through Advocate Sardar Latif Khosa. The petition stated that Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan had been granted bail in the Toshakhana case. However, the couple was re-arrested in a new case with malicious intent.

The petition stated that the female officials assaulted and humiliated the petitioner during the arrest in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. It further said that Bushra Bibi was arrested in a third case without a warrant from the NAB chairman and was imprisoned as an act of political victimisation.

The petitioner has requested the court to take action against the jail superintendent and the female officials who were involved in the assault on the petitioner. Bushra Bibi also urged the court to declare her arrest in the third Toshakhana case illegal, according to a Dawn report.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan also filed a petition in the Lahore High Court, requesting details of cases filed against him, Dawn reported. Khan (71), who served as Pakistan’s Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022, has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail since August 2023 on multiple charges, including the Toshakhana case, cypher case and the unlawful marriage case. His wife has also been behind bars for months.

On July 29, an accountability court in Rawalpindi extended the physical remand of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, by 10 days in a Toshakhana case, Geo News reported.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had presented the couple before the court after the previous seven-day remand expired and submitted a progress report on the newly filed case to the judge.

The hearing was attended by NAB Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi and the investigative deputy director of the case, Mohsin Haroon. During the hearing, the defence lawyer Salman Safdar opposed the extension in remand sought by anti-graft body’s team.

The hearing also witnessed an altercation between Imran Khan and the NAB prosecutor general. “My wife has no links with the Toshakhana, why is she being punished,” Imran Khan said, adding that the former first lady wasn’t a public officeholder while he served as Pakistan’s PM.

Taking a jibe, he further said, “The NAB officials are sellouts who would do anything for money.” Attacking the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, the NAB prosecutor challenged Khan to buy a complete dinner and tea set for Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 30,000 from Rawalpindi’s Raja Bazar, as he referred to the state gifts the former PM had received from the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“Did Muhammad bin Salman gift you a dinner set and tea set worth PKR 30,000,” Abbasi asked the PTI founder, as per the Geo News. After the arguments, the court adjourned the proceedings until August 8, directing the NAB team to present Imran and Bushra Bibi at the next hearing. (ANI)

