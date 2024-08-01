Vietnam important partner in India’s Act East policy, Indo-Pacific vision: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called Vietnam an “important partner” in Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision. He stated that the two nations have good coordination regarding the Indo-Pacific and support “evolution and not expansionism.”

While delivering a joint statement with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at Hyderabad House on Thursday, PM Modi said, “Vietnam is our important partner in our Act East Policy and our Indo-Pacific vision. There is good coordination between our views regarding the Indo-Pacific. We support evolution, not expansionism. We will continue our cooperation for a free, open, rules-based and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

PM Modi extended a warm welcome to Pham Minh Chinh and his delegation. He offered condolences over the demise of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

He said, “I warmly welcome Prime Minister Pham Ming Ching and his delegation to India. First of all, on behalf of all Indians, I express my deepest condolences on the demise of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. He was India’s good friend and under his leadership, India-Vietnam relations also got a strategic direction.”

Stressing that ties between India and Vietnam have strengthened in the past 10 years, PM Modi stated, “In the past decade, our relations have expanded and deepened. Over the last 10 years, we have elevated our ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Our bilateral trade has increased by 85 per cent. Our cooperation has flourished in areas such as energy, technology, and development partnerships. Defence and security have got a new direction. In the last decade, our connectivity has increased and now we have over 50 direct flights.”

Speaking about his talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, PM Modi said that they held discussions on all areas of cooperation and took several measures to prepare a roadmap for the future. He said that the development in the two nations has gained momentum due to India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and Vietnam’s 2045 vision.

He said, “In our discussions today, we extensively discussed all areas of mutual cooperation and took several steps to prepare a roadmap for the future. We believe that due to India’s ‘Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and Vietnam’s 2045 vision, development has gained momentum in both countries. This is opening up many new areas of mutual cooperation and therefore, today we have made a new Plan of Action to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. New steps have been taken for cooperation in the field of defence and security.”

He said that the two nations have agreed that the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement should be reviewed and concluded at an early date to realise the mutual trade potential.

PM Modi said, “The agreement reached on a credit line of 300 million dollars will strengthen Vietnam’s maritime security. We have also decided that cooperation will be emphasized on the subject of terrorism and cyber security. We agreed that the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement should be reviewed and concluded at an early date to realise the mutual trade potential.”

Earlier, the two leaders held a meeting at Hyderabad House. PM Modi welcomed his Vietnamese counterpart and the leaders greeted each other.

Earlier, Pham Minh Chinh paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He paid his tribute by laying floral wreaths at the memorial site where Mahatma Gandhi was laid to rest.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “Remembering Bapu and his timeless ideals! PM Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.”

Pham Minh Chinh, who is on a three-day State visit to India, was accorded a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. PM Modi received his Vietnam counterpart at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The two leaders shared a warm hug as they greeted each other. He then inspected a Guard of Honour by the combined defence services.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, and Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal were present on the occasion. PM Modi and Pham Minh Chinh met delegates and ministers from each other’s countries. (ANI)

