Walmart removes 74 varieties of Lord Ganesh underwear

India Post News Service

BENTONVILLE-Arkansas: Headquartered multinational retail corporation Walmart removed all 74 varieties of underwear carrying the image of Hindu deity Ganesh, after protest calling these “highly inappropriate”.

When searched for “Ganesh underwear” at Walmart.com it said: There were no search results for Ganesh underwear.

Rajan Zed spearheaded the protest. He thanked Walmart for understanding the concerns of the community, which felt that such a product was insensitive.

Rajan Zed said that Lord Ganesh was highly revered in Hinduism and is meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and, not to adorn one’s crotch or for “moisture-wicking” or for making underwear appear “sexy”.

Inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it was painful for the devotees.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled, Zed had noted.

Rajan Zed stated that such trivialization of Hindu deity was disturbing for the Hindu

Walmart, which claimed to be a “company that aims to make a positive difference for people and the planet”, should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege and belittling sacred Hindu deity. It was deeply trivializing of immensely venerated Lord Ganesha to be flaunted like this; Zed indicated.

In Hinduism, Lord Ganesh is worshipped as god of wisdom and remover of obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking.

Described as “Celestial Ganesh Blessings”; Walmart was selling 74 (now removed) different varieties of underwear; carrying Lord Ganesh image; for men, women, girls, boys, teenagers, kids as briefs, boxer briefs, thongs, panties, pouch boxer, bikini panties from $15.99 to $19.99. These came as low waisted, high waisted, hipster, low rise, G-String thongs, etc.

With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, it is claimed that each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 Walmart stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. Its tagline is “Come for the Deals. Stay for the drama.”