We stand with the student protesters in Bangladesh

Leena Mumtaz

ARTESIA, CALIFORNIA: Since early July, thousands of students and youth across various college campuses in Bangladesh have been protesting against an unfair government-imposed job quota system that favors the families of veterans of the country’s 1971 war for Independence. This unjust system was set to maintain the political and economic power of the country’s most wealthy, leaving the masses with limited economic and political growth opportunities. South Asian Network (SAN) stands in unconditional support and solidarity with the students in Bangladesh who are courageously fighting for a fair and equitable education system.

The protests in Bangladesh began as peaceful demonstrations, with students and youth across the country blocking roads, and railways, and staging sit-ins at college campuses to protest against the quota system. However, the involvement of the police, military, and government supporters escalated the situation. The government imposed a curfew, internet blackout, and restricted access to banking services, preventing families overseas from contacting the students and other citizens in Bangladesh.

According to CBS News, more than 174 deaths have occurred, and over 2,500 arrests have been made since the implementation of the local police to handle the protests. Now, the advocacy is not just about the unfair quota system but how the government has handled and suppressed the protests. Not only has the government deployed military action on its own citizens, but also completely shut down internet access across the country, limiting the citizens from reaching their families overseas for assistance. Despite the Bangladesh Supreme Court scaling back the quota from 33% to 5% on Sunday, 7/21/2024, following the protests and student demands, there has been irreversible damage caused that must be addressed.

South Asian Network (SAN) is a 34-year-old grassroots organization based in Artesia, California, and Little Bangladesh, Los Angeles. With many of its employees, clients, and community, being from Bangladesh and currently having family there, this situation hits close to home so SAN staff decided to organize an action for Monday, July 22.

The protest began on Fairfax Ave and W 5th Street, characterized by roaring chants, personal statements from SAN staff and the members of the community, and acknowledgments of support from passing vehicles. The chants ranged from “Protect Student Rights” to “From Los Angeles to Dhaka, Long Live the Student Revolution.” The protest moved down Fairfax Ave before returning to the Consulate where it ended at 3 pm with heartfelt and poignant testimonies from community members whose families have been personally affected by the government’s handling of the protests.

To highlight and summarize, the Bangladeshi kin that gathered with SAN on Monday came with the following demands to the officials in the Consulate and the Bangladeshi government:

The killing of students must stop Student’s freedom to protest should be respected in Bangladesh The Internet connectivity throughout the country must be restored. People have not heard from their family members Those guilty of killing the students should be brought to justice.

As a community-based organization serving the Bangladeshi diaspora in Los Angeles, SAN extends our support and solidarity during these challenging times. We recognize that events transpiring in one’s homeland, especially when experienced from afar, can induce immense distress and a profound sense of helplessness and isolation.

“It pains me to watch the brutal violence unleashed upon the students advocating for equity in Bangladesh. Over the last week, I have met many Bangladeshi community members & spoken to our clients who are deeply affected by the violence in Bangladesh & do not know if their families are safe. SAN stands with the Bangladeshi students and community members until their demands are met and beyond. I call upon the Bangladeshi Consul General to meet with the community.” – Shakeel Syed, SAN’s Executive Director.

We encourage you to reach out to us at saninfo@southasiannetwork.org by email or by phone at (562) 403-0488. Our team is here to listen, provide a safe space for processing emotions, and connect you with any additional resources you may need during this turbulent period. Together, we can navigate the complexities of being part of the diaspora and find strength in our shared experiences and collective resilience.