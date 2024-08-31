WHO Chief urges protection for health teams amid Polio vaccination rollout

GENEVA: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has issued an appeal for the protection of health teams preparing for the polio vaccination campaign in Gaza. Tedros stressed that it is imperative for all parties involved to ensure the safety of health workers, medical facilities, and children during the rollout of this vital public health initiative, reported Al Jazeera.

In a social media post, Tedros stated, “We urge all parties to ensure their protection, and that of health facilities and children,” as the campaign is set to begin on Sunday. This call for safety comes amidst a backdrop of increasing violence in the region.

Earlier the WHO Director-General also made an appeal for a lasting peace which he said was the only way to protect the children of Gaza.

“The polio vaccination teams must be protected and allowed to conduct the upcoming campaigns in Gaza safely. We urge all parties to ensure their protection, and that of health facilities and children. Humanitarian pauses are welcome, but ultimately, the only solution to safeguard the health of the children of Gaza is a ceasefire,” the WHO Chief said.

The WHO also highlighted the case of 10-month-old Abdul Rahman who was diagnosed as Gaza’s first polio case in 25 years. The WHO said the case was a stark reminder of how war steals futures. WHO said it was planning a two-round vaccination campaign to protect 640000 kids in the war affected region.

Recent events have heightened concerns over the safety of humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

This week, four security staff accompanying an aid convoy were tragically killed in an Israeli airstrike. In another incident, a vehicle from the UN’s World Food Programme was struck by Israeli gunfire near a checkpoint, underscoring the volatile environment in which aid organizations are operating.

The director of American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA), in an interview with Al Jazeera, disclosed that Israeli forces had provided no prior warning or communication before targeting their convoy. The assault resulted in the deaths of four Palestinians and has raised alarms about the risks faced by those delivering essential aid in conflict zones.

The WHO’s appeal highlights the urgent need for a secure environment for health workers, who play a crucial role in combating diseases like polio.

Polio, a highly infectious disease that primarily affects young children, can cause paralysis and, in severe cases, death.

The WHO has been working to eradicate polio worldwide, and the campaign in Gaza is a key component of these global efforts. Ensuring the safety of health teams is vital for the success of this campaign and the protection of vulnerable populations in the region. (ANI)

