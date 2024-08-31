“Hindu, Muslim MLAs sat together and took unanimous decision”: Assam CM on ending Jumma break practice in assembly

RANCHI: After facing criticism over the state assembly’s decision to scrap the practice of 2-hour adjournment for Jumma prayers in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that Hindu and Muslim MLAs together sat and unanimously took the decision that they will work during this period also.

CM Himanta said, “The Hindus and Muslims of our assembly sat in the Malas Rule Committee and unanimously resolved that the two-hour break is not right. We should work during this period as well. This practice started in 1937 and has been discontinued from yesterday.”

“This is a unanimous decision. This is not just my decision alone,” he added.

The state assembly ended the practice of a two-hour adjournment for Jumma Prayers, every Friday that was introduced by Saadulah’s Muslim League government in colonial Assam.

Assam Speaker Biswajit Daimary said that the decision was taken as it had become difficult to hold discussions on Fridays due to a lack of time.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at CM Sarma and alleged that the Assam Chief Minister wants “cheap popularity” and further said that the BJP wants to “bother Muslims in some way or the other.”

Samajwadi Party leader ST Hassan said, “Himanta Biswa Sarma spreads poison in the society. His government is against Muslims.”

According to the previous rule, the sitting of the Assembly on Friday used to be adjourned at 11 am to facilitate Muslim members to go for namaaz, but, as per the new rule, the Assembly will conduct its proceedings without any adjournment for religious purposes.

As per the amended rule, the Assam assembly will commence its proceedings at 9.30 am every day, including Fridays. The order stated that the amendment was done to scrap the colonial practice which aimed at dividing the society on a religious basis. (ANI)

