“10-15 missiles hit here,” Muzaffarabad residents recall moment of Indian precision strike in PoJK

MUZZAFARABAD: Shelling was reported on early Wednesday, which destroyed a mosque in Muzzafarabad in Pakistan Occupied Jammu Kashmir, according to reports by Reuters as India conducted precision strikes on terror targets under Operation Sindoor.

“Suddenly, shelling started. I think about 10 to 15 missiles hit here,” said Ahmed Abbasi, a local resident. The mosque also housed a madrasa, which according to Abbasi was among the structures destroyed, as per Reuters.

According to sources, the Shawai Nallah Camp, also known as Bait-ul-Mujahideen, is located on Muzaffarabad-Neelum Road in Muzaffarabad, PoJK. It is one of the most important camps of LeT. Attackers of 26/11 Mumbai Attack including Ajmal Kasab had received terrorist training in this Camp

Meanhwile, Pakistan’s military spokesperson and Director General of ISPR, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has confirmed Indian missile stikes claiming that 24 impacts have been reported. Addressing a press conference at 4:08 AM on Wednesday, “A total of 24 impacts have been reported by India, with different weapons.”

The DG ISPR said that four strikes were carried out in Bahwalpur’s Ahmedpur East, near the Subhan mosque. The Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah is a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad and its founder Maulana Masood Azhar. The JeM have been responsible for several terror strikes in India including the Pulwama attack. DG ISPR say one mosque in the complex was destroyed.

The ISPR also reported a strike in Muzaffarabad near the Bilal mosque. Strikes were also confirmed in Kotli, Muridke, Kotki Lohara in Sialkot and near Shakargarh.

In New Delhi, while briefing the media on Wednesday about Operation Sindoor, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that it was essential to bring the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack to justice.

“Pakistan has been known to wilfully mislead the world and international forums… The recent attack in Pahalgam has understandably generated deep anger in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India. Following the attacks, the government of India naturally responded with a set of initial measures relating to our engagement with Pakistan… It was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the 22nd April attack be brought to justice. Despite a fortnight having passed, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan to take action against terrorists’ infrastructure in on its territory or territory under its control. Instead, all it has indulged in are denails and allegations,” the foreign secretary said.

Col Sofiya Qureshi shared the details of the Operation and said, “Operation Sindoor was launched to give justice to victims of Pahalgam terrorist attack. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and completely destroyed.”

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation, sources told ANI.

India’s Ministry of Defence said the action was in direct response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured several others.

In its statement, the Ministry of Defence stated, “A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” it added.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly monitoring Operation Sindoor throughout the night, sources confirmed to ANI.

The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India. (ANI)

