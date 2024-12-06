AAP MP Sanjay Singh files adjournment motion notice in RS to discuss ‘increasing crimes’ in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Friday gave suspension of business notice to discuss the deterioration of law and order situation, rise of crimes and threats to representatives in Delhi.

Sanjay Singh, in the motion filed to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, wrote, “I would like to draw your attention to the increasing crimes in the country’s capital. The Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, ambassadors, and Members of Parliament, from both houses, all reside in Delhi. You are requested to postpone the scheduled work of the House to discuss this serious issue under Rule 267.”

Citing the statistics of 2024, Singh highlighted an increase in crimes like robbery, attempted murders, and crimes against women and elderly have increased.

“The 2024 statistics show that robbery has increased by 23 pc, theft by 25.2 per cent, and attempted murder by 18 per cent. Crimes against women and senior citizens and 878 fatalities in road accidents are a matter of serious concern. The rise in crimes against women and organised crimes underlines the serious flaws in law and order. The recent threat calls received by public representatives highlight the failure of security provisions,” he added.

“The fire of the bomb blast in Prashant Vihar had not even cooled down when a school in Rohini received a threatening mail. Meanwhile, the brutal murder of an innocent child in Shalimar Bagh further increased the fear and insecurity among the public regarding the security of the capital. The alleged attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra on 30-11-24 not only increased political tension but also exposed the shortcomings of public security,” Singh said.

He further requested to discuss the issue and said that “the Home Ministry be directed to come up with a concrete solution.”

AAP MPs on November 29 staged a protest in the premises of the Parliament, alleging a deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

The protest was held by AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and other party leaders.

An explosion was reported in Delhi’s Prashant Vihar on November 28. Fire tenders were rushed to the site along with teams of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos Delhi Police Crime Branch, Special Cell and Bomb Disposal Squad.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi launched a sharp critique of the BJP-led central government over the law and order situation in the capital, likening it to Mumbai in the 1990s. (ANI)

